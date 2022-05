(Nodaway) -- Another KMAland lawmaker is looking back on the just-concluded legislative session with satisfaction. State Senator Tom Shipley cites tax reform actions as the main highlight of the 2022 General Assembly, which wrapped up last week. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shipley says removal of taxes on retirement income is but one major component of the sweeping changes approved by legislators early in the session.

