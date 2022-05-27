Officials: Texas shooter talked about guns in private chats

May 27, 2022

UVALDE, Texas (WJW/AP) – We continue to follow developments in the shooting at a Texas elementary school where an 18-year-old killed 19 children and 2 educators.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School happened Tuesday.

The gunman went from classroom to classroom dressed in body armor and carrying two military-style rifles.

He legally bought the guns shortly after his 18th birthday.

7:55 p.m.

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas authorities said Friday that the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers inside an elementary school discussed his interest in buying a gun in private online conversations, but backed away from earlier descriptions that he made public threats less than an hour before the attack.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday, a day after the shooting, that “the only information that was known in advance was posted by the gunman on Facebook approximately 30 minutes before reaching the school.”

Abbott’s claim prompted questions about whether technology companies could have provided advance warning .

But on Friday, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety said the gunman made the threatening comments in a private message.

“I want to correct something that was said early on in the investigation, that he posted on Facebook publicly that he was going to kill, that he was going to shoot his grandmother and secondly after that that he was going to, that he had shot her and that third he was going to go shoot up a school,” Steven McCraw said. “That did not happen.”

Facebook had already noted on Wednesday that the threats were in direct text messages, not a public post.

McCraw did not say to whom 18-year-old Salvador Ramos sent the messages.

7:30 p.m.

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The police official blamed for not sending officers in more quickly to stop the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting is the chief of the school system’s small police force, a unit dedicated ordinarily to building relationships with students and responding to the occasional fight.

Preparing for mass shootings is a small part of what school police officers do, but local experts say the preparation for officers assigned to schools in Texas — including mandatory active shooter training — provides them with as solid a foundation as any.

“The tactical, conceptual mindset is definitely there in Texas,” said Joe McKenna, deputy superintendent for the Comal school district in Texas and a former assistant director at the state’s school safety center.

5 p.m.

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that he was “misled” about the police response to the shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde, and he’s “livid.”

In his earlier statements, the governor told a news conference, he was repeating what he had been told. “The information that I was given turned out, in part, to be inaccurate,” he said.

Abbott said exactly what happened needs to be “thoroughly, exhaustively” investigated.

3 p.m.

The City of Uvalde shared in a Facebook post to families of the students/teachers of Robb Elementary who loss their lives that all funeral services, plots and headstones have been paid in full.

12 p.m.

Public safety officials give another update on the investigation into the Uvalde school shooting Friday morning, seen in the live video player above.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said the gunman had over 1,000 rounds of ammo.

McCraw said the on-scene commander at the time of the shooting declared it as a barricaded subject and not an active shooter.

“Of course it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision,” McCraw said.

It is still unclear why the student resource officer was not on campus when the gunman entered the unlocked door into the school.

U.S. Border Patrol agents eventually used a master key to open the locked door of the classroom where they confronted and killed the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, McCraw said.

Children repeatedly called 911 asking for help, including one who pleaded: “Please send the police now.”

McCraw said he knows of two students who called 911 from classrooms and that both of those students survived.

7 a.m.

Members of the U.S. House and Senate have left for recess after failing to open a debate on gun safety.

Lawmakers voted along party lines on the domestic terrorism bill.

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he’ll try and forge a compromise bill that could pass the Senate.

The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday. Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day event, which is also expected to draw protestors.

Some scheduled speakers and performers have backed out, including two Texas lawmakers and “American Pie” singer Don McLean, who said “it would be disrespectful” to go ahead with his act in the aftermath of the country’s latest mass shooting. Country music singer Larry Gatlin, who pulled out of a planned appearance at the event, said he hopes “the NRA will rethink some of its outdated and ill-thought-out positions.”

“While I agree with most of the positions held by the NRA, I have come to believe that, while background checks would not stop every madman with a gun, it is at the very least a step in the right direction,” Gatlin said.

Country singers Lee Greenwood and Larry Stewart also withdrew.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott , who was slated to attend, will instead address the convention by prerecorded video.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.