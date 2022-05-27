ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Alabama baseball vs. Texas A&M in SEC Tournament: Live score updates

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
HOOVER — Alabama baseball looks to score a victory against Texas A&M on Friday in the third round of the SEC Tournament.

Game time is tentatively 5:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on the SEC Network.

The 11-seed Crimson Tide had the day off Thursday as scheduling has been in flux. Meanwhile, the 2-seed Aggies beat Florida 10-0 on Thursday. Alabama (31-25) most recently upset 3-seed Arkansas 4-3 on Wednesday.

When the Crimson Tide and Texas A&M (36-17) faced each other in early April, Alabama won the series 2-1.

The Crimson Tide has not yet lost in the SEC Tournament, meaning Alabama will play Saturday no matter the result Friday.

Alabama likely did enough to get into the NCAA Tournament with wins over Georgia and Arkansas, but another win or two certainly wouldn't hurt its chances. The Crimson Tide enters Friday's game on a four-game win streak after ending the regular season with two wins over Arkansas.

The Crimson Tide reached this point in the 2021 SEC Tournament, too, then lost its next two games. Alabama coach Brad Bohannon will look to change that this year.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama baseball vs. Texas A&M in SEC Tournament: Live score updates

