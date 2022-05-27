ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Bygone Muncie: City celebrated Memorial Day in 1922 with flowers, flags, parade and tributes

By Chris Flook
The Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago

Before Congress fixed Memorial Day as a federal observance on the last Monday of May, many Americans, especially in the North, celebrated the holiday on May 30. A century ago, in 1922, Memorial Day fell on a Tuesday.

The beautiful weather in Muncie that day made for a splendid commemoration. The Muncie Evening Press declared that “Muncie had one of the most successful Memorial Day celebrations in its history. Early in the morning, throngs of citizens were flocking to Beech Grove Cemetery, their arms or automobiles laden with flowers for the graves.” Muncie’s florists reported “unprecedented business” by 9 a.m.

Most factories and retailers closed for the day, as did city and county schools, the post office and the Muncie Public Library. And with the exception of City Court, municipal and county government offices also shut down in observance. As Beech Grove was being “decked with flowers, the remainder of the city resembled nothing so much as a huge American flag. From office windows, doorways, flagstaffs and on wires strung across the main streets, the national bunting greeted the passerby on every hand,” as told by the Evening Press.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G85L0_0fsDKNpm00

For subscribers: Finding Beech Grove's future after 180 years laying to rest mortal remains of Muncie

Memorial Day began not long after the Civil War, merging with a late May observance called Decoration Day. Early traditions varied, but the day served as a solemn remembrance of those who died during military service. Though many aged veterans still lived to observe Memorial Day in 1922, hundreds had already gone to their graves in cemeteries across Delaware County. In the years that followed the Spanish-American and First World wars, the day took on renewed significance for those wishing to honor the fallen from those conflicts.

In 1922, according to the Press, “Muncie and Delaware County citizens, old and young alike, united in observance of Memorial Day and fitting tribute was paid the living and the dead soldiers, who in past wars fought for peace and preservation of a united democracy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSt4j_0fsDKNpm00

Locals held memorial services in cemeteries across East Central Indiana, but the biggest observance was at Beech Grove Cemetery, Muncie’s only municipal burial ground. Around 1:30 pm, hundreds of Munsonians began lining up on North Jefferson and South Madison streets for a grand parade to the cemetery. The Evening Press reported in late afternoon that “survivors of the Civil War, those of more recent Spanish-American and World wars, joined citizens generally in the march to Beech Grove Cemetery where the program was held.”

More Bygone Muncie: Beech Grove Cemetery, Memorial Day observances grew together over the years

On Madison Street, a platoon of Muncie Police Department officers led a column of marchers that included the Remington Band, a color guard, a ceremonial firing squad, and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. At the end of the column marched fraternal and sororal members, including the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the Modern Woodmen of America.

Watson’s Girls Band led the division on Jefferson Street. Packs of city schoolchildren followed, along with a drum corps, Spanish-American War veterans, and members of the Grand Army of the Republic, the celebrated Civil War veterans group. Many G.A.R. members were too old to march, so Munsonians drove them in procession to the cemetery in fancy cars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tQX4_0fsDKNpm00

Charles Kimbrough, the commander of Williams Post #78 of the G.A.R., began the services at Beech Grove after both groups arrived. Fred Jewett followed by reciting Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. Edward Toner from Anderson provided the formal speech. He spoke about the “two wars, that of the rebellion and the World War, giving occasional personal observations of the self-sacrifice of soldiers and of the gratitude of their countrymen.” When Toner finished, Kimbrough thanked everyone for coming and Reverend S.G. Fisher, the pastor at the Jackson Street Christian Church, closed the service with a prayer.

In another Memorial Day tradition familiar to Hoosiers, 27 drivers competed in the tenth running of the Indianapolis 500. The Muncie Morning Star reported the next day that Jimmy Murphy “carved his name further in the hall of motor fame today when he flashed across the wire as winner of the 500-mile automobile race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.” Murphy was accompanied by his riding mechanic Ernie Olson. The pair won the contest in front of an unprecedented 135,000 spectators. Murphy had “shot into the lead at the start and never relinquished it during one instant of five hours of thrilling driving.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLrjs_0fsDKNpm00

In other Memorial Day sporting news, the Muncie Shamrock Nine lost to Dunkirk in intercity baseball play, 4-3. But at North Walnut Street Park, the Muncie Athletics beat the Indianapolis Hoosier Cubs 6-5 in 10 innings. Their win had “the Muncie crew at an even break on the season, having lost and won one game each from the Randolph County Greys and the Hoosier Cubs.”

Some Munsonians celebrated the day with a little too much cheer. A Star reporter joked the next day that a “Memorial Day spirit got the better of Sam Weaver and John Swelgart yesterday, so they decorated their interiors with the stalwart variety of liquor and then began to decorate various portions of the southside.” They were arrested and charged with public intox and “now decorate the county jail.”

For theatergoers, the city’s vaudeville and movie houses provided a variety of stage and screen entertainment. The Strand offered “Burn ‘Em Up Barnes,” an auto racing film appropriate for the day. The Star featured no less than five vaudeville acts and a special screening of “Nineteen and Phyllis.” At Columbia Theatre, patrons could catch Wallace Reid in “Across the Continent.” At the Liberty, Charley Murray, a local vaudeville talent who made it big in silent-era Hollywood, starred in “Love, Honor, and Behave.” And finally at the Wysor Grand, Munsonians could enjoy the adventure, “Reported Missing” or the comedy, “The Piper.”

Bygone Muncie: Local movie theaters, drive-ins and nickelodeons through the years

We’ve changed much in the past century, but thankfully Memorial Day remains a special observance. I do find it unfortunate that we’ve lost the grand parades, the arresting city-wide displays of patriotism, and the overabundance of floral decorations. Such expressive tributes publicly and collectively recognized the great generations that have come and gone.

No matter how we celebrate, we should never forget that Memorial Day serves to especially honor those men and women who made terrible sacrifices in war. If you have a moment this weekend, I encourage you to visit Beech Grove, Tomlinson, Elm Ridge, or any of the 100 or so cemeteries scattered across Delaware County. We owe much to those interred.

Chris Flook is a board member of the Delaware County Historical Society and is the author of  "Lost Towns of Delaware County, Indiana" and "Native Americans of East-Central Indiana." For more information about the Delaware County Historical Society, visit delawarecountyhistory.org .

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Bygone Muncie: City celebrated Memorial Day in 1922 with flowers, flags, parade and tributes

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Memorial Day program to return to Columbian Park

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Veteran's Council Memorial Day program will take place Monday May 30, at 1:00 p.m. at Columbian Park's Memorial Plaza. Tim Hilton, former president of the Veteran's Council, said there will be no parade this year. Instead, it will be a more quiet day of remembrance for fallen service members.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Protesters at New Life Christian Church & World Outreach

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE)- A group of people in Kosciusko County gathered on the lawn of New Life Christian Church & World Outreach to rally for victims of the church. A small crowd was lined up on the lawn Sunday morning. Protesters explained that they wanted to be outside during Sunday service, but later learned it was moved online.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Dunkirk, IN
Delaware County, IN
Government
Muncie, IN
Government
City
Muncie, IN
City
Beech Grove, IN
County
Delaware County, IN
WANE-TV

Woman killed in motorcycle crash in Huntington ID’d

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE)– A motorcycle crash left one person dead and sent another to a hospital on Monday evening, according to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department. Around 4:55 p.m., two people riding a Harley Davidson Electra Glide were traveling west on CR 1100 N when the driver of the motorcycle braked too hard at a 4-way intersection of CR 1100 N and CR 400 W.
HUNTINGTON, IN
Central Illinois Proud

PHOTOS: Trash left behind after Greatest Spectacle in Racing

INDIANAPOLIS — The roar of the Indianapolis 500 engines and the cheers of 325,000 fans have come and gone. Now all that remains at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the smell of stale beer and a sea of trash including everything from deserted coolers to a portable toilet. Organizations...
eaglecountryonline.com

Osgood Man Killed in Ripley Co. Crash

The single vehicle accident took place early Sunday morning. (Ripley County, Ind.) - Early Sunday morning, Troopers from the Indiana State Police began investigating a single vehicle crash on a rural Ripley County roadway that resulted in the death of a nineteen-year old Osgood, Indiana man. The initial investigation by...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Kimbrough
Inside Indiana Business

Noblesville Teen Named Indiana’s Top Science Student

From winning the fifth grade science fair, to tackling college-level research and graduating high school with a beyond-perfect 4.25 GPA, Allison Maskew now has another achievement for her scientific resume. She was recently named the top science student in the state as part of the 2022 Governor’s STEM Team. Inspired by her desire to help find treatments and cures for diseases, she’ll attend Purdue University in the fall to study pharmaceutical sciences.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Indiana State Police searching for 2 missing teens

The Indiana State Police is looking for two missing teens Saturday. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph Juday, a 12 year old white male, 5 foot tall, 110 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with a black knee patches, and white hi-top tennis shoes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Decoration Day#The Next Day#Congress#Americans#The Muncie Evening Press#The Muncie Public Library#City Court#The Evening Press
SCDNReports

Indiana Woman Killed After Re-entering Apartment Fire

Indiana Woman Killed After Re-entering Apartment FireSCDN Photo Archive. Police are investigating the death of a woman in Indiana after she was killed in an apartment fire. The woman reportedly evacuated the Indianapolis apartment building fire twice, but re-entered the building multiple times and then was killed by smoke inhalation.
cbs4indy.com

Near 90 degree heat this week for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – The warming trend continues well into the week with high temperatures on the rise in Indiana. Upper 80s by midweek is very likely, with some locations reaching 90 degrees. Memorial Day at a glance. Next best chance for rain Wednesday. The next best chance to see rain...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
casscountyonline.com

Update on May 27, 2022 crash on US 35 at Cass County Road 475N

Last Updated on May 29, 2022 by Indiana State Police. Cass County – Friday at approximately 1:55 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 at Cass County Road 475 North, in which a Royal Center, IN, woman died. The preliminary crash...
CASS COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Church Issues Apologies Amid Protest Over Scandal

Reeling from a sex scandal that came to light a week ago and gained national attention, New Life Christian Church and World Outreach in Warsaw issued a new statement Sunday apologizing to the victim, the congregation and first-time visitors who witnessed the controversy unfold during a church service. The new...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Woman dies after crash in Cass County, Ind.

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are currently investigating a crash in Cass County, Ind., that killed one person and put four other people in the hospital on Friday. According to police, they responded to the crash Friday at 1:55 p.m. The two-car crash happened on U.S. 35 at Cass County Road 475 North in Royal Center.
CASS COUNTY, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy