ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, IN

From the archives: Winchester man built a World War II memorial for Randolph County veterans

By John Carlson
The Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago

In honor of Memorial Day, The Star Press is revisiting this article from 2010 by the late John Carlson, a longtime writer for the newspaper who often wrote about local veterans. Carlson, who retired from The Star Press in 2014, died in April . The subject of this article, Harold Hawley, appears to have died in 2015, but the monument he built remains, a familiar sight to everyone who passes by Goodrich Park, according to Winchester Street and Parks Superintendent Shean Bosworth.

WINCHESTER, Ind. — When Harold Hawley decided to build a monument to Randolph County's World War II veterans, he didn't waste time raising money.

He raised bricks.

"I've been working on it about half a year to get it all done," Hawley said on a sunny morning in 2010, standing alongside the white-brick monument situated on the northeast corner of Goodrich Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bIjgV_0fsDKMx300

A bricklayer with a half-century's experience, Hawley expertly created a monument that stands about shoulder-high, the structure itself holding a wooden frame bordering a see-through plate under which of all of Randolph County's World War II veterans are listed.

For the record, that's about 2,800 names, each one small but legible.

To the rear of the monument rises a flagpole bearing an American flag. Before it is a freshly-poured sidewalk. Work left to do before the monument's Sept. 11 dedication service includes lining the sidewalk with more American flags, and possibly mounting two eagles on its top, flat surface.

Memorial Day programs: Muncie and surrounding areas plan services, speakers, parade to honor the fallen

As Hawley visits the monument, pondering what to do next, interested folks drop by to chat.

"Somebody stops every day and asks about it," he said.

This particular morning they included a relative, a town worker arranging to have the site cleaned and landscaped and Kent Hendrickson, a deputy sheriff in plain clothes, who handed Hawley a personal check for $100 as a donation to the project.

Other folks have also donated money, and a professional concrete worker, Ronie Rector, donated labor, but Hawley has built and paid for most of it himself.

Why?

"It just made me feel good," he explained.

That also explains why he built a monument in Union City in 2009 to honor his late friend John H. Kirwin, who was a young Navy TBF Avenger torpedo plane pilot when he won the Navy Cross for his key role in sinking the Japanese battleship Yamato in April 1945.

"He was in a squadron with six planes," Hawley said, "and he made two direct hits on it."

A friend and golf partner of Kirwin's after the war, the bricklayer said he decided people needed to know the heroics of the wartime pilot, and later businessman and community leader, who died in 1998.

"He was a nice guy," he said, discussing building Kirwin's monument. "I just built it on my own. But then a lot of people here in Winchester said, 'Why not do something for us?'"

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

And that was why on a Saturday in September 2010, Winchester would dedicate the monument Hawley built here.

For the record, we should note that the monument builder's name is among the 2,800 veterans — members of what is now known as The Greatest Generation — that are listed in it.

His own WW II Navy service came on the destroyer escort U.S.S. Peiffer, as indicated by the black baseball cap he wears. On the back of that cap, the word "Cookie" reveals his wartime nickname, as well as the job he filled, and the ranks of campaign ribbons pinned to the side of the cap reveal where his service took him.

But back to his monument...

Look closely, and you'll find more Hawleys listed, bearing simple witness to the kind of commitment it took to win that war.

"I've got four brothers on there, too," the bricklayer said, looking at the list.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: From the archives: Winchester man built a World War II memorial for Randolph County veterans

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Protesters at New Life Christian Church & World Outreach

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE)- A group of people in Kosciusko County gathered on the lawn of New Life Christian Church & World Outreach to rally for victims of the church. A small crowd was lined up on the lawn Sunday morning. Protesters explained that they wanted to be outside during Sunday service, but later learned it was moved online.
WIBC.com

Police: Missing Kokomo Woman, Dog Both Found Dead

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind.–A woman from Kokomo who had gone missing was found dead Sunday night. Her dog was also found dead. State police and other law enforcement had been trying to find 80-year-old Betty Stroup who had been missing since Thursday, May 26. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that they found Stroup and her dog in a ditch on the side of a road not far from where she lived (1700 N. Reed Road).
KOKOMO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Winchester, IN
City
Union City, IN
County
Randolph County, IN
Randolph County, IN
Government
Muncie, IN
Government
City
Muncie, IN
WISH-TV

Never before seen history at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Prior to the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum has marked down record attendance with fans soaking in Indy 500 folklore. IMS Museum President Joe Hale highlights new installations to the museum to News 8’s Marcus Bailey. “We’ve got...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy mother hopes for safe return of teenage daughter

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been nearly a month since Victoria Bryant last saw her daughter, Zirena Bryant. “As long as I don’t know where Zirena is, she’s not safe,” said Bryant. Bryant said her daughter was last seen on May 5 on the city’s east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reports her last known location to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World War Ii Memorial#War#Memorial Day#American
WISH-TV

Indiana man killed in Ripley County crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A single vehicle crash killed a 19-year-old man early Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police. Landon Turner, 19, from Osgood was traveling northbound on Michigan Road near County Road 525 North. He was driving at 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning in a Black 2016 Dodge truck when his truck went off the east side of the road before striking a guardrail and embankment, police say.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Central Illinois Proud

PHOTOS: Trash left behind after Greatest Spectacle in Racing

INDIANAPOLIS — The roar of the Indianapolis 500 engines and the cheers of 325,000 fans have come and gone. Now all that remains at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the smell of stale beer and a sea of trash including everything from deserted coolers to a portable toilet. Organizations...
casscountyonline.com

Update on May 27, 2022 crash on US 35 at Cass County Road 475N

Last Updated on May 29, 2022 by Indiana State Police. Cass County – Friday at approximately 1:55 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 at Cass County Road 475 North, in which a Royal Center, IN, woman died. The preliminary crash...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Murder on Memorial Day

INDIANAPOLIS--Evil takes no break for holidays. A man was shot and killed just after midnight on Twig Place, which is south of I-465 on the southwest side of the city. Indianapolis Metro Police say they got a report of a man shot, and when they got there that’s exactly what they found. That man was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he died.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
Inside Indiana Business

Noblesville Teen Named Indiana’s Top Science Student

From winning the fifth grade science fair, to tackling college-level research and graduating high school with a beyond-perfect 4.25 GPA, Allison Maskew now has another achievement for her scientific resume. She was recently named the top science student in the state as part of the 2022 Governor’s STEM Team. Inspired by her desire to help find treatments and cures for diseases, she’ll attend Purdue University in the fall to study pharmaceutical sciences.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Church Issues Apologies Amid Protest Over Scandal

Reeling from a sex scandal that came to light a week ago and gained national attention, New Life Christian Church and World Outreach in Warsaw issued a new statement Sunday apologizing to the victim, the congregation and first-time visitors who witnessed the controversy unfold during a church service. The new...
WARSAW, IN
Jalopnik

Speedway, Indiana: 1912's Walled City of our Car-Centric Future

Tomorrow’s Indianapolis 500 isn’t going to be held in the city of Indianapolis, Indiana. The iconic 500-mile race has never been run in Indiana’s state capital. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is located in Speedway, Indiana, a small incorporated town surrounded by Indianapolis. It is racing’s equivalent of the Las Vegas Strip not actually being in Las Vegas, Nevada. Like how Paradise, Nevada exists to further the interests of the casino industry, Speedway was created to further the interests of the automotive industry.
SPEEDWAY, IN
WANE 15

Standoff arrest as SWAT serves warrant in Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in police custody after barricading himself inside a Garrett mobile home park early Tuesday morning. Around 5 a.m., multiple police units were seen inside the North Pointe Crossing mobile home park in Garrett. That’s near the intersection of State Roads 327 and 8. Police could be seen at […]
GARRETT, IN
FOX59

Woman killed in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — A 53-year-old woman died in a Friday afternoon crash in Cass County. According to Indiana State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:55 p.m. on U.S. 35 at Cass County Road 475 North. Forty-eight-year-old Curtis Burke was driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero southbound on U.S. 35 when he tried to turn […]
CASS COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Former Martinsville police chief sentenced for official misconduct

MARTINSVILLE — A former Indiana police chief was sentenced on Friday to probation after pleading guilty to official misconduct on Friday. Matthew Long, the former police chief in Martinsville, was sentenced to a one-year suspended jail sentence that was converted to one-year probation. Long plead guilty to official misconduct...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
Boston 25 News

Photos: Scenes from the 2022 Indianapolis 500

2022 Indy 500 The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performs a flyover before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy