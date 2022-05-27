ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas baseball vs. Florida in SEC Tournament: Live score updates

By Bennett Durando, Fort Smith Times Record
What's left in the SEC Tournament for Arkansas baseball is the opportunity to play for confidence.

The Razorbacks (38-17) need some entering the NCAA Tournament. They have lost four of their last five games and 10 of their last 18. Barring a deep run through the losers' bracket this weekend, an NCAA regional hosting spot might be out of the picture after a sloppy 4-3 loss to Alabama .

But Arkansas doesn't want to go into Selection Monday having finished 0-2 in Hoover, Alabama, as the No. 3 seed. Avoiding that starts with scoring a win Friday (9:30 a.m. CT, SEC Network) against No. 7 seed Florida (36-21) , which lost 10-0 to Texas A&M on Thursday. Arkansas lost two of three to Florida during the regular season.

A sign that Arkansas is treating this game as important: Ace Connor Noland (5-4, 3.75 ERA) is getting

Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn missed the first tournament game with an unspecified illness, but he is back in the dugout Friday morning. According to a report from ESPN's Kris Budden, Van Horn watched the loss to Alabama from the hospital.

Follow along for live score updates and analysis here.

ANALYSIS: Arkansas baseball faces old struggles at plate, new ones in field in SEC Tournament loss

KEY PLAYERS: How Arkansas baseball closer Brady Tygart became the Razorbacks' fearless freshman

Arkansas baseball vs. Florida in SEC Tournament: Live score updates

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas baseball vs. Florida in SEC Tournament: Live score updates

