'I love this community': Flour Bluff's Nevaeh Lanter finding a home in Corpus Christi

Nevaeh Lanter didn't require a full school year to make her presence felt at Flour Bluff.

The junior multi-sport athlete moved from Indiana to Corpus Christi in December — just in time for the Hornets' run to the Region IV-5A tournament in girls basketball.

Lanter highlighted the team's impressive season by knocking down a clutch 3-pointer with seconds left to force overtime against Liberty Hill in the regional semifinals.

Even though the Hornets lost in the extra period, Lanter was determined to carry over her success onto the softball field with her new teammates.

"She has energy and she's talented," said Flour Bluff softball coach Aspen Auger. "She's somebody who is fun to be around and it feeds off to the other players and the staff. Her presence has been one that has been noticed and it's helped us on the field."

Lanter has been a key piece to Flour Bluff's infield and is one of the main reasons why the team is still playing late into May.

Lanter's .449 batting average is second on the team to Jade Moreno, who is hitting .467.

"In Indiana, I was put down and nobody ever saw me as a leader," Lanter said. "Being here in Flour Bluff and being able to be in these type of situations has really boosted my confidence."

Lanter and the rest of her teammates are hoping to continue their memorable campaign by advancing to the UIL Class 5A state tournament for the first time in program history.

Standing in their way is state-ranked Georgetown, which is coming off a series win against Victoria West.

The two teams will clash at 7 p.m. Friday in Jourdanton with a trip to Austin on the line.

"The team I was with in Indiana didn't go far and we won county, which is like district here," Lanter said. "Coming here to a successful program means a lot to me because this is what I want to do in college. Being with people who have the same drive is a great feeling and it humbles me. It's amazing."

Lanter's quest to excel in multiple sports hasn't always been easy.

Lanter admitted she sometimes struggled with depression and self-harm when she lived in Indiana.

Her mother Angela Lanter, who is a Navy chief officer, moved the family Corpus Christi to help Lanter counter life's hardships and so far, it's helped.

"The transition was hard at first," Lanter said. "My grades were slipping and I felt out of place. But then I made some friends in basketball and in softball and I felt at home. The girls are amazing and Flour Bluff is an amazing community. Here, it's another level being so much bigger with so many more girls. It's a lot different than Indiana... This is like a major city to me. It's been a big change, but I feel like it was a good change."

Auger has noticed the improvement of Lanter's mentality and happiness throughout the season and said from a coaching perceptive it's great but as a person who cares about her, it's even better.

"It makes me happy knowing she's feeling that way," Auger said. "We knew it was tough for her when she got here but we've seen her improve."

Lanter credits her faith for her path to recovery and the success she's had on the softball field.

Lanter said she is constantly reminded of her Christian values just by her name and the names of her family.

"My name spelled backwards is heaven and it's a family tie," Lanter said. "My mom's name is Angela Dawn and my sister is Ava Celeste. My family is Christian so having a unique name that spells heaven backwards is a big tie for our family. Us symbolizing as Christians plays a big part in my life."

The Hornets are 27-3-2 ahead of Friday's matchup with the the Eagles, who are 32-3.

Auger said the biggest difference from last year's team and this season is the chemistry and bond the players have created from playing multiple years together.

"We have great team chemistry," said Flour Bluff senior Lauren Fuller. "We come out here in practice and work hard everyday. At this level, everybody is going to be good and there's going to be tough competition. We're just going to play our game and do what we do. To go to state would be a dream come true... I love these girls and we're ready to play."

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

CLASS 5A REGIONAL FINAL

FLOUR BLUFF VS. GEORGETOWN

When: 7 p.m. Friday (One-game playoff)

Where: Jourdanton High School

Live coverage: Follow Quinton Martinez on Twitter (@qmartinez)

