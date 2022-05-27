ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Gonzales Jambalaya Festival is back with food, music, more

By Cali Hubbard
 4 days ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The party is starting for the 55th Gonzales Jambalaya Festival in Ascension Parish. The annual party is...

thelouisianaweekend.com

55th Annual Jambalaya Festival is This Weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The 55th Annual Jambalaya Festival is this weekend in Gonzales, the Jambalaya Capital of the World. I spoke with festival president Wally Taillon who shared the history of the festival. He also explains how the cooking contest works. Listen and learn about the Jambalaya Festival. Then head over to the Jambalaya capital of the world to taste all of the delicious jambalaya.
GONZALES, LA
Father-son duo crowned 'Jambalaya World Champions'— the first since 2019

A new "Jambalaya World Champion" was crowned at the 55th annual Jambalaya Festival in Gonzales on Sunday after the event was cancelled for the past two years. The winning cook, Austin King, was joined by his father, Tunney, as his helper. This is Austin's first championship; he succeeds 2019's reigning champion, Kade Lanoux.
GONZALES, LA
