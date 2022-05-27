ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Weather Service issues tornado watch, says flooding could occur today

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
 4 days ago

The National Weather Service said the area, including Augusta County and the cities of Waynesboro and Staunton, is under a tornado watch until 2 p.m. Friday.

In addition to the threat for tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail could also be a possibility.

Besides the tornado watch, the NWS said the area is also under a flood watch, and that flash flooding due to heavy rains and multiple rounds of thunderstorms is possible.

The weather service said excessive runoff could result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. The flood watch begins at 8 a.m. and will last through the evening

Hazardous weather is expected to bring multiple showers and thunderstorms, according to the NWS. Locations could receive 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. Localized rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected, though locations that experience multiple rounds of thunderstorms could exceed 3 inches, the NWS said.

Staunton Jams and a new head football coach: Where The News Leads

Crimora shooting victim dies from injuries, sheriff's office says investigation ongoing

