ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinton, TX

Sinton's Jaquae Stewart finding hitting stride in playoff for Pirates

By Len Hayward, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago

Jaquae Stewart has not had the type of success at the plate during his career that he is having now for Sinton.

Through three weeks of the high school baseball postseason, Stewart has slugged six home runs, including three in a come-from-behind win against Wimberley in the area round. Last week it was a grand slam from Stewart that helped the Pirates sweep Needville with a run-rule victory in Game 2 in the regional quarterfinals.

For Stewart, though, the goal is not to hit the ball out of the park it is simply to do his job in a deep and dangerous lineup that has helped propel the Pirates to 32 wins this season. This week they will take on Tuloso-Midway in a Class 4A regional semifinal one-game playoff at 7 p.m. Friday at Joe Hunter Field in Beeville.

"We hit a lot, we work on it," Stewart said during a recent Sinton practice. "Whenever you go up to the plate you have a job to do, and your job isn't always hitting home runs. You've got to look at the situation, some things just happen for a reason."

Stewart, a junior, has been a part of Sinton's lineup since he was a freshman and has consistently been a solid hitter and currently hits fourth in a lineup where he hits behind lead-off hitter Marco Gonzales, Texas signee Rylan Galvan and one of the country's top catching prospects in Blake Mitchell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGufp_0fsDK49E00

Sinton coach Adrian Alaniz said what helps to set Stewart apart from other hitters is how he approaches the game, whether it is pitching (Stewart has a win and save in the playoffs) or hitting. Alaniz said he puts in consistent work that reminds him of a professional.

"To me he handles himself like a professional out there," Alaniz said. "In the cages, off the tee, the kid is the epitome of what it is to be a professional hitter in the aspect of a high school athlete. It's impressive to see right now."

Stewart is hitting .438 for the season, and during the playoffs he has found a knack for hitting the ball out of the park. Stewart is 8 of 15 in six playoff games, and of those eight hits, six have been home runs. Three of those came in the victory against Wimberley.

In fact, the Pirates have been carving up opposing pitching with the long ball. Sinton has hit 15 during the playoffs.

Stewart said he lost some of his confidence as a hitter during the 2021 season, regained it in the playoffs and it seems to have carried over to this season.

"I'm going to be honest, last year during district, I wasn't too hot and my confidence was pretty down," Stewart said. "But I worked on my swing and settled down. Hopefully I can continue staying hot for the guys and get this win."

High School Baseball: Ray freshman Lucas Tinajero making waves as Texans prepare for regional semifinals

High School Baseball: Calallen focused on Boerne as Steve Chapman nears coaching milestone

Len Hayward is a USA Today Sports Network Region sports director and the Caller-Times sports editor. Support more coverage like this by checking out our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Sinton's Jaquae Stewart finding hitting stride in playoff for Pirates

Comments / 0

Related
mysoutex.com

Sinton Pirates take massive win at regionals

Jaquae Stewart, after nearly launching a dinger in his first at-bat, got a steady diet of off-speed pitches from the Needville pitching staff throughout the second game of their regional quarterfinal series at Whataburger Field. When he came to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the...
SINTON, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Pioneer Baseball advances to fifth round of playoffs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pioneer baseball team is advancing to the fifth round of the playoffs after beating Buda Johnson 5-4 in game three of their Region IV-5A semifinal. The Diamondbacks scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 5-4 lead. “We...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
WTRF

Father, son donate custom coffins for Texas elementary school shooting victims

UVALDE, Texas (WTRF) — Sometimes it’s the little things, the extra effort, that helps to make a tragedy a bit more bearable. Casket-maker Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries is customizing 20 caskets, including those for 18 children, for the victims of last week’s Texas elementary school shooting, according to BuzzFeed. One child will not have a custom casket, but Ganem told the New York Post that he did not want to elaborate.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Needville, TX
Sinton, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Sinton, TX
State
Texas State
City
Wimberley, TX
City
Boerne, TX
City
Beeville, TX
mysoutex.com

Couple spreads the word on dangers of ocean currents

Gregory restaurant Sarcastic Susie’s sees its fair share of beach-goers from Dallas, Austin and as far away as Chicago. Restaurant owners Mike and Angela Arevalo said they see people from all over and when they head to the beach they’re so excited they rarely pay attention to the signs along Corpus Christi beaches that warn of rip currents.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Father-son duo donating custom caskets to Uvalde shooting victims

EDNA, Texas — Trey Ganem owns SoulShine Industries in Edna, Texas, where he customizes caskets with his son Billy. The duo are currently preparing custom caskets for the lives lost during the Uvalde elementary school shooting. Spectrum News's Lupe Zapata has their story.
EDNA, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Slight rain chances return this week

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening, a partly cloudy sky and breezy conditions expected. Lows in the mid 70s. On Memorial Day, partly cloudy with a small chance for a shower in the afternoon, a slightly better chance for a passing shower will be along the coast. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values slightly above 100°.
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Gonzales
mysoutex.com

Melinda Pena hired to serve as T.M. Clark Principal

Gregory-Portland ISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos announced that Melinda Pena has been hired to serve as T.M. Clark Elementary School Principal beginning with the 2022-23 school year. Pena has been serving as assistant principal at the same campus since she joining the G-P family in 2018. “We have a phenomenal community...
PORTLAND, TX
KIII 3News

Years-long SPID Ramp Reversal Project nearing completion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The $50 million Ramp Reversal Project is nearing completion after four years. The project spans from north of Leopard street to just east of Flour Bluff Drive. According to TxDOT, the goal of this entire project has been to reconstruct several entrance and exit ramps to improve safety and mobility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Playoff Games#One Game Playoff#Usa Today Sports#Joe Hunter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
thebendmag.com

10 Tacos to Try in Corpus Christi

Whether made with chicken fajita or birria style, street tacos are an incredibly popular South Texas favorite. From taco trucks to taquerias, there’s surely no shortage of tacos in the Coastal Bend. With fresh options and dozens of variations, here’s a roundup of ten tacos to try in Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIXS FM 108

[GALLERY] Dining Options Victoria Has Had in the Past

Living in Victoria, I always hear the phrase, 'we need new restaurants in this town?' This is absolutely a true statement and we are actually getting some new options opening soon: Lavaca BBQ, McAlisters Sandwiches, Taco Bueno, and Dunkin Donuts. We are also seeing the rebirth of Arby's, a 2nd Ventura's and a 2nd Burger King location pop up as well. We will also be seeing a Chick-fil-A on the Southside in the near future. I am also seeing more being cleared for possible development. So bring on a Freddy's Steakburger, Cheesecake Factory, and Craker Barrel. What new restaurant(s) would you like to see in Victoria? Let us know in the comments of this Facebook status.
VICTORIA, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy