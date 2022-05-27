Letters: Control gouging on gas prices

Control gouging on gas prices

A recent Letter to the Editor, entitled “Biden owns high gas prices,” a claim echoed by Republicans who tend to blame all bad news on the current administration, ignores another headline that can be easily verified, specifically that the oil industry is raking in record profits by charging prices well above those required to compensate for their increased costs.

Perhaps a more accurate analysis of the situation might suggest we are experiencing record price gouging by a number of industries, including several energy corporations. These are designed to not only induce pain and panic in the electorate but also gin up the chances for a republican sweep in the midterm elections. If the Biden administration is to blame for anything, perhaps it’s for not doing more to force the petroleum industry to better control their greed.

Michael Salmon, Boynton Beach

Correlations between the churches uncanny

With the latest Southern Baptist Convention scandal rocking that church, it's interesting that this Christian institution's behavior towards the perpetrators of abuse so closely mirrors that of the Catholic church. Harassing victims, hiding abusers and shuffling them off to different churches seem right out of the same playbook. Also of note: these same organizations are at the front lines with a pro-life agenda that would prohibit victims from terminating some of the results of this abuse, like an unwanted pregnancy. There's some serious disconnect to their logic.

Mike Hundley, West Palm Beach

Is there "theory equivalency?"

Recent writings reveal a devotion to White supremacist dogma, including the so-called Great Replacement Theory, which claims minorities — mainly Blacks, Jews and immigrants — are conspiring to replace whites. Question: How many of those who reject Darwin's Theory of Evolution because “It's only a theory” accept the “Great Replacement” theory despite its being a theory?

Richard Handelsman, West Palm Beach

'Truth apparently hurts'

Two letter writers castigated the Post for printing a cartoon depicting Gov. DeSantis as associating with white supremacists. One of the letters even vilified the Post over the cartoon because it wasn't "news." In defense, an Opinion Page, to maintain journalistic integrity, is the proper place to print such items. Maybe the cartoon was visually hard hitting but its message is on point. The truth apparently hurts.

Gov. DeSantis failed to called out a series of Neo-Nazi rallies in Orlando. He may not be using Nazi strong-arm tactics to intimidate Black voters but his overt, illegal attempt to minimize Black political power through gerrymandering is fascist in nature. His whole political agenda is also fascist, using government to attack the freedoms of women and minorities, banning books and legislating curriculum, while labeling it as a pro-freedom agenda. The Post is definitely liberal in editorial stance, opposes Gov. DeSantis' policies, for which I agree. It should be applauded for having the integrity and guts to print opposing views.

Daniel Jacobson, Lake Worth