ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Detectives Search for Burglary Suspect

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s East Detective Division is searching for a suspect wanted in a recent Commercial Burglary. Authorities state that on May 17, 2022, at approximately 5:30 AM, an unknown male gained entry to Checkers...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox29.com

Police: Nearly 70 shots fired in North Philadelphia double shooting

PHILADELPHIA - A bloody Memorial Day Weekend in Philadelphia continued on Monday night when police say two people were shot near Temple University's campus. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and Temple police responded to the 1700 block of West Oxford street just after 7 p.m. after hearing gunshots. Inspector...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

New Jersey Man Charged With Theft in Pennsylvania

WILLOW GROVE, PA — A resident of Jersey City, New Jersey has been charged with theft by the Upper Moreland Township Police Department. Authorities state that pn May 18, 2022 at 5:34pm, 38-year-old Geshaun Lamar Hutson was arrested and charged after allegedly stealing $659 worth of merchandise from the Best Buy store located at 1130 Easton Road in Willow Grove, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and using a device to disable security tags.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
MyChesCo

Man Charged With Assaulting Saladworks Employee

LITITZ, PA — A Lancaster man has been charged with assault and related offenses by the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. Authorities state that on Friday, May 20, 2022, Northern Lancaster County Police officers filed charges against 21-year-old David Wayne Robinson Jr. after a reported disturbance that occurred at the Saladworks restaurant located at 988 Lititz Pike in Lititz, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Thru their investigation, Police determined that the Robinson had assaulted a store employee.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

Driveway Scam Targeting the Elderly in Montgomery County

WILLOW GROVE, PA — The Upper Moreland Township Police say they have recently taken several reports of elderly residents falling victim to a driveway sealing scam. Authorities state that three perpetrators, claiming to be from a legitimate local paving company, coated the resident’s driveway in an oily substance and performed subpar concrete work. The residents were scammed out of $1500.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Police Attempt to Identify Suspect in West Whiteland

WEST CHESTER, PA — West Whiteland Police are asking for the public’s help in their attempt to identify the suspect in a released photograph. Authorities state the police investigation is in reference to an incident that occurred Monday, May 29, 2022, in the early morning hours, on Fringetree Drive in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Former McDonald’s Employee Charged With Theft

MANHEIM, PA — A former employee of the McDonald’s restaurant located at 711 Lancaster Rd in Manheim, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania stands accused of stealing money from the restaurant’s cash register. Authorities state that on May 13, 2022, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officers filed theft charges against...
MANHEIM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#East Detective Division#Commercial Burglary
MyChesCo

Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Brick Beating

LANCASTER, PA — A Lancaster resident has been arrested and charged with Attempted Criminal Homicide and related offenses by the Manheim Township Police Department. Authorities state that 30-year-old Sammy Thomas Reeves Jr. has been charged following a police response to a 911 call on May 25, 2022. Manheim Township Police arrived at the location and found the victim covered in blood with fresh injuries. EMS arrived and transported the victim to Lancaster General Hospital with extensive injuries. Officers located a large pool of blood on the floor with a brick laying in it. The brick had blood and human tissue on it. The victim said that Reeves and other people came to his apartment. Reeves kicked open a window and entered. He was holding a brick in his hand and began to strike the victim. Reeves is known to the victim. Parts of this incident were caught on video.
LANCASTER, PA
MyChesCo

King Of Prussia Woman Wanted on Identity Theft Charges

DOYLESTOWN, PA — A 53-year-old woman from King of Prussia, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania is wanted by the Central Bucks Regional Police Department on Identity Theft and related charges,. Authorities state that an arrest warrant was issued on April 20, 2022, for Dawn Yvonne Nock who is wanted after police...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MyChesCo

Two Harrisburg Women Charged With Theft in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, PA — Two women from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania have been arrested and charged with theft by the Manheim Township Police Department. Authorities state that 22-year-old Eddiemary Santiago-Cancel and 18-year-old Ivette M. Sanchez-Borrero were arrested after they were reportedly seen stealing from the Dick’s Sporting Goods store located at 1587 Fruitville Pike in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Both are said to have been witnessed concealing store merchandise in a duffle bag and leaving the store without paying. The total loss was $1297.95. At a later date, both suspects returned to the store to steal again, were caught, and taken to Lancaster County Prison on outstanding warrants.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Doylestown Woman Arrested on Theft Charges

DOYLESTOWN, PA — A 30-year-old Doylestown woman has been arrested and charged with Retail Theft and a related charge by the Plumstead Township Police Department. Authorities state that Tuesday, May 24 at 4:29 pm, Plumstead Township Police were dispatched to the Giant Food Store, located at 4377 Swamp Road in Doylestown Pennsylvania for a retail theft that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers met with Giant Loss Prevention who had an adult female, identified as Nadirah Wilson, detained after she was observed exiting the store past all points of sale with a shopping cart full of merchandise valued at $290.00. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Parolee Convicted of Cocaine Trafficking

LANCASTER, PA — A man was recently convicted in Lancaster County Court of possessing cocaine with the intent to deliver while he was on state parole after a two-day trial, announced the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Ian Stewart, age 26, of the 300 block of Valley Road,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Lancaster County Man Beats Father With a Baseball Bat

EAST PETERSBURG, PA — A Lancaster County resident has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance by the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. Authorities state that on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 04:24 AM, Northern Lancaster County Police Officers responded to a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Douglassville, Berks County

DOUGLASSVILLE, PA — A 21-year-old man, wanted by both the Pennsylvania State Police on Rape charges and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department on a probation violation, has been arrested by the Douglass Township Police Department. Authorities state that on May 25, 2022, at approximately 11:57 PM, a Douglass...
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Montgomery County Fugitive Arrested in Pipersville

PIPERSVILLE, PA — A 33-year-old Norristown man, with a felony arrest warrant out of Montgomery County, has been arrested by the Plumstead Township Police Department. Authorities state that on May 23, 2022, a Plumstead Police Officer, while on patrol, observed a motor vehicle violation in the 5800 block of Easton Road in Pipersville, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The officer stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store and made contact with the operator, identified as Isaias Gonzalez. Further investigation revealed Gonzalez had a felony arrest warrant for Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child out of Norristown Borough, Montgomery County. Gonzalez was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bucks County Prison.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Lebanon Woman Arrested for Lititz Sheetz Theft

LITITZ, PA — A 57-year-old woman from Lebanon, Pennsylvania was arrested on Monday, May 30, 2022, by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. Authorities state that on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022, Northern Lancaster County Police officers filed charges against Carol Elaine Scillia after it was reported by the store manager of the Sheetz convenience store, located at 701 Furnace Hills Pike in Lititz Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, that she had information about a thief that has stolen from the store. Based upon the information provided, Police conducted an investigation that led to the identification and arrest of Carol Elaine Scillia for stealing alcohol from the Sheetz on at least two separate occasions.
LITITZ, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy