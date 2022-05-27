Philadelphia Detectives Search for Burglary Suspect

LANCASTER, PA — A Lancaster resident has been arrested and charged with Attempted Criminal Homicide and related offenses by the Manheim Township Police Department. Authorities state that 30-year-old Sammy Thomas Reeves Jr. has been charged following a police response to a 911 call on May 25, 2022. Manheim Township Police arrived at the location and found the victim covered in blood with fresh injuries. EMS arrived and transported the victim to Lancaster General Hospital with extensive injuries. Officers located a large pool of blood on the floor with a brick laying in it. The brick had blood and human tissue on it. The victim said that Reeves and other people came to his apartment. Reeves kicked open a window and entered. He was holding a brick in his hand and began to strike the victim. Reeves is known to the victim. Parts of this incident were caught on video.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO