Philadelphia Detectives Search for Burglary Suspect

LITITZ, PA — A 57-year-old woman from Lebanon, Pennsylvania was arrested on Monday, May 30, 2022, by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. Authorities state that on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022, Northern Lancaster County Police officers filed charges against Carol Elaine Scillia after it was reported by the store manager of the Sheetz convenience store, located at 701 Furnace Hills Pike in Lititz Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, that she had information about a thief that has stolen from the store. Based upon the information provided, Police conducted an investigation that led to the identification and arrest of Carol Elaine Scillia for stealing alcohol from the Sheetz on at least two separate occasions.
Comments / 0