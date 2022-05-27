ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, MO

Bethany Man Sentenced to Prison on Sodomy Charges

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHANY, MO – A Bethany man convicted for transporting child pornography in federal court will not serve additional prison time on state sodomy charges. Twenty-four year old Ethan Matthew Lamberson...

Kansas Driver Hospitalized After Clinton County Crash

CLINTON COUNTY, MO – A Kansas man was injured in a one vehicle accident just prior to midnight in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 24-year old Leavenworth, Kansas resident Warren Sullivan was westbound on Missouri Highway 116 when he failed to negotiate a curve. Sullivan’s vehicle went off the south side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned Several times. The vehicle come to rest off the south side of the roadway.
Andrew County Deputy Injured in On-Duty Accident

ANDREW COUNTY, MO – An Andrew County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured while working an incident on Monday. Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillett released a report that the injured Deputy was working an incident off U.S. Highway 71 near State Route Y when he lost his footing and fell into a concrete culvert. The deputy received significant injuries from the fall.
Lanny D. Searcy

Lanny D. Searcy, 82, (Pattonsburg, MO) passed away May 28, 2022 at his home in Pattonsburg, MO. Lanny was born January 30, 1940 in Weatherby, MO, the son of Troy E. and Genevieve (Mikes) Searcy. Lanny graduated from Winston High School in 1958. His work history included Pattonsburg Municipal Utilities,...
Carol L. McMillan

Overland Park, KS: Carol L. McMillan, 87, Overland Park, KS passed away Wednesday, May 25,. 2022, at an Overland Park, KS senior living facility. She was born on October 13, 1934, in King City, Missouri the daughter of Millard and. Blondena (Jameson) Hall. On April 13, 1955, she married Bill...
Dave (Dave) Lawrence Niemeyer

David (Dave) Lawrence Niemeyer, age 76 of Mercer, MO, passed away on May 21, 2022. Dave was born June 21, 1945 in Washington, MO, the youngest of three children born to Wesley and Edna (Hackmann) Niemeyer. He was baptized in 1945 and confirmed in 1959, in the Holstein United Church of Christ. Dave attended elementary school in Holstein, MO and high school in Warrenton, MO, where he enjoyed playing sports, particularly baseball and basketball. He served in the Army National Guard for 8 years following high school. Dave attended Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, MO, where he was a walk-on baseball player. His love for the game and desire to coach led him to a degree in Education. In 1972, Dave moved to Mercer, MO to fill a vacant, half-year coaching position. There, he met his wife, Virginia (Ginny) Bruner, and they married on October 4, 1973. In 1977, they welcomed their daughter, Heather.
Bethany VFW And American Legion Hosts Memorial Service

The Bethany Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2176 and the American Legion Post 216 of Bethany held the annual Memorial Service at the Miriam Cemetery in Bethany Sunday afternoon. The ceremony included the National Anthem, Prayer, Special Reading, and the message by Guest Speaker Richard Smith. The message was followed...
BETHANY, MO

