Bethany Man Sentenced to Prison on Sodomy Charges

David (Dave) Lawrence Niemeyer, age 76 of Mercer, MO, passed away on May 21, 2022. Dave was born June 21, 1945 in Washington, MO, the youngest of three children born to Wesley and Edna (Hackmann) Niemeyer. He was baptized in 1945 and confirmed in 1959, in the Holstein United Church of Christ. Dave attended elementary school in Holstein, MO and high school in Warrenton, MO, where he enjoyed playing sports, particularly baseball and basketball. He served in the Army National Guard for 8 years following high school. Dave attended Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, MO, where he was a walk-on baseball player. His love for the game and desire to coach led him to a degree in Education. In 1972, Dave moved to Mercer, MO to fill a vacant, half-year coaching position. There, he met his wife, Virginia (Ginny) Bruner, and they married on October 4, 1973. In 1977, they welcomed their daughter, Heather.

