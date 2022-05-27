ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wethersfield, CT

8 Things To Do This Weekend: Flutter Zone, Trans Am Memorial Classic & Revolutionary War Encampment

By Sarah Cody
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K63Wn_0fsDIHbq00

(WTNH) – Looking for family activities this holiday weekend? We have 8 ideas for you!

Through June 12th, see Native Gardens at the Ivoryton Playhouse – about two couples that are different but alike with a message of acceptance.

For the next two weekends, take the young kids to A Day Out With Thomas at the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat! The classic blue engine will delight.

On Saturday afternoon, the New Haven Ballet will be presenting Don Quixote and Symphonic Nonsense at the Shubert Theatre with dancers age 5 and up.

This weekend, the fascinating Connecticut Air and Space Center is celebrating it’s first anniversary with a look at unique items from it’s collection.

It’s opening weekend for Flutter Zone at The Maritime Aquarium . Families will love the magical outdoor screened habitat for tropical butterflies

Rev your engines for tradition! The Trans Am Memorial Day Classic is “on” all weekend at Lime Rock Park with modern and vintage race cars.

On Saturday, see a Revolutionary War encampment at the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum . It’s all part of the annual Heritage Weekend in Wethersfield.

Saturday and Sunday, take the whole family to UltiMutt Dog Weekend at Robin Hood’s Medieval Faire at the Harwinton Fairgrounds with tons of canine fun.

Send information about upcoming events to Sarah.Cody@wtnh.com.

Have a great weekend, everyone!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Independent

Living Legend 'Amazing Kreskin' To Appear At Ansonia Paracon

ANSONIA – If things that go bump in the night, possessed dolls and other supernatural stuff raises the hair on the back of your neck, then mark your calendar this summer for the ParaConn sequel. ParaConn II, dubbed Connecticut’s ​“first and original” paranormal convention, is scheduled to make its...
ANSONIA, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Shoreline Draws Crowds on Memorial Day

The Connecticut shoreline was a popular place to be on Memorial Day, whether it was at the beach or grabbing food from a food truck. Silver Sands had reached capacity and closed at 1:30 p.m., which was something that happened at several beaches and parks across the state. Josiah Edwards,...
Register Citizen

Torrington celebrates Memorial Day with annual parade, ceremonies

TORRINGTON — A big crowd of residents gathered on the sidewalks along South Main and Main streets Monday for the city’s annual Memorial Day parade. Many of this year’s participants were children — from Little League, Boy and Girl Scouts, Torrington cheer, Torrington Middle School, Torrington High School band and football, and Brooker Memorial. All along the route, parents could be heard calling to their kids, clapping and cheering.
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

CT Blues Society holding annual Blues Challenge

BEACON FALLS — A group of 11 Connecticut blues bands from all over the state are scheduled to take part in the 25th Connecticut Band Blues Challenge, the blues talent search sponsored by the Connecticut Blues Society. This event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harwinton, CT
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Wethersfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Harwinton, CT
Society
Wethersfield, CT
Society
FOX 61

17-year-old falls from cliff at Gillette Castle State Park

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — A teenager was transported to Connecticut Children's Hospital after falling from a cliff at Gillette Castle State Park into the Connecticut River. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the boy has facial injuries and is in stable condition. DEEP EnCon Police, East...
EAST HADDAM, CT
WTNH

Teen hurt after falling off cliffs at Gillette Castle State Park

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old was injured after falling off the cliffs at Gillette Castle State Park on Monday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to the scene at Gillette Castle alongside the East Haddam, East Hampton, and Chester Fire Departments. Officials discovered that the teen was hurt after falling […]
EAST HADDAM, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Trans Am#Lime Rock Park#Classic Blue#Parade#Ultimutt Dog Weekend
theorangetimes.com

Kennedy Talks Issues With Milford Residents At Beach

State Rep. Kathy Kennedy (R-119) hosted a post-legislative session wrap-up with close to two dozen Milford residents May 24 on Gulf Beach. Kennedy invited city residents to join her just before sunset to discuss the recently concluded 2022 legislative session and any other state government issues that concern them. Kennedy’s...
WTNH

Wethersfield Parade kicks-off Memorial Day weekend

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Memorial Day weekend serves as an opportunity for patriotism in our communities, often celebrated with parades. Folks in Wethersfield stepped-off for a parade on Saturday with News 8’s Jodi Latina serving as the event’s emcee. Lots of pomp and circumstance was present for the kick-off to summer ahead of a cemetery […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Voice

Popular CT Eatery's New Norwalk Location Off To Strong Start

Just two months in and a popular sandwich shop's 16th location in the Northeast is off to a strong start and making a name for itself in Fairfield County. Located in Norwalk, the new Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe is racking up plenty of five-star reviews online and building a loyal following of the already popular franchise that has restaurants across the region.
WTNH

2022 Memorial Day weekend events in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day is a solemn day of remembrance and mourning for the U.S. military members who have died while serving our country. Take a look below at the Memorial Day weekend events scheduled throughout Connecticut. If you know of other Memorial Day events, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy