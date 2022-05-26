ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KiMo Theatre hosts Stranger Things season four screening

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYzaR_0fsDHgRg00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The KiMo Theatre will get a little stranger on Thursday night. The downtown theater will host a special screening for cast and crew to celebrate the fourth season of Stranger Things. It was shot mostly in New Mexico and features several well-known places like Eldorado High School and Roller King.

Story continues below

This round of filming employed 325 New Mexico crew members, 70 New Mexico principal cast members, and 700 New Mexico background actors and extras. Season four will be streaming on Netflix starting Friday.

The KiMo will host another screening on June 4 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the June 4 showing are free and will be available at abqtickets.com on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

The Gallery ABQ hosting its “first Friday” art show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallery ABQ is a member owned art gallery with 20 member artists of diverse styles. The gallery features painters, sculptors, jewelry, glass and ceramic artists. The gallery features its ‘”first Friday” events on the first Friday of each month as part of the ArtsCrawl. Tractor Brewing sponsors the event, the gallery […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Movies in the Park returns

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Movies in the Park is making its return to Bernalillo County starting with Encanto at the Paradise Hills Community Center on June 4. People are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, food, and drinks. Alcohol, weapons, and recording devices are not allowed. More information is available on the Bernalillo County website.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Balloonists gather in Albuquerque for annual competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloonists from around the country had a chance to show off across the Albuquerque skies Monday morning. More than 30 pilots gathered for a series of championships this weekend. They participated in events to test their knowledge and precision, with tasks like throwing a beanbag from a certain altitude to hit a target […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Wine Fest in full swig

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans enjoyed a beautiful day while getting a taste of the best wine around at the New Mexico Wine Festival. The event, back in the spring for the first time in two years, included live music and food for event-goers. Those at the festival say they were glad to spend time […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
City
Socorro, NM
KRQE News 13

Indigenous art exhibit wraps in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday is the final day for people to experience Indigenous American art at the North 4th Art Center in Albuquerque. Its Indigenous Brilliance exhibit is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in Albuquerque. It first showed in London, England in 2012. The theme is “Culture Without Compromise” and aims to share Indigenous artists’ stories. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fundraiser benefits Albuquerque Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Museum Foundation is hosting an online fundraiser to raise money for the museum. Instead of an auction, people can buy items right away. There are more than 200 separate lots available and include items like antique coins, handmade sculptures, and accessories. The sale catalog opens June 4 and ends June […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kimo#Stranger Things#The Kimo Theatre#Eldorado High School#Cyfd#Krqe En Espa Ol#Abqtickets Com#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

FBI offers $8k reward for information about 2019 art theft

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three years later, the FBI is still trying to track down six paintings that were stolen while being transported from New Mexico. The paintings were swiped in Dallas in March of 2019 while there were en route from Santa Fe to Louisiana. One of the paintings is the work of Santa Fe-based […]
SANTA FE, NM
travelawaits.com

13 Amazing Santa Fe Restaurants Recommended By A Long-Time Hotel Concierge

Santa Fe is a food town, with more restaurants per capita than any other city in the United States. You’ll find exciting cuisine, ever-changing, varied, and delicious. Santa Fe has earned a prominent place on the world culinary food map with its innovative Southwestern fare and hearty New Mexican dishes like green chile stew.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Memorial Day services around New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Communities throughout New Mexico will be observing Memorial Day with services and events. Starting at 10 a.m. the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque will be honoring and observing Memorial Day. A ceremony at the Santa Fe National Cemetery and the Belen Veterans Memorial will also be starting at 10 a.m. In […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe closes trails for Memorial Day

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe closed multiple trails around the town this Memorial Day weekend over concerns of dangerous fire conditions. The Dale Ball, Sun Mountain, La Tierra, MX/BMX, and the Metropolitan Recreation Complex trails are all closed. Fire restrictions include banning some fireworks and open burning including campfires, bonfires, and […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Memorial Day ceremony held at New Mexico Veterans Memorial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Men and women who gave their lives serving our country were honored Monday at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque. The event was hosted by the United Veterans Council of Greater Albuquerque. In addition to remembering those that served, this year’s ceremony was also a salute to Gold Star Mothers, an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman hit in head with axe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man they say attacked a woman with an axe. Estevan Tapia was picked up Saturday night after APD got a call about a woman being hit in the head with an axe near Wilson Park in southeast Albuquerque. Witnesses at the scene described the attacker, later identified as […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Travel + Leisure

23 Best Things to Do in Santa Fe — From Sculpture Gardens to a Margarita Trail

As far as capital cities go, Santa Fe is a bit of an anomaly. The New Mexico capital is surprisingly small, with just over 80,000 people, and is set in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Instead of skyscrapers, you'll find Pueblo-style architecture, and the entire city revolves around the traditional plaza, where arts and handicrafts are still sold to this day.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy