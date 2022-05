A few notable local artists will be part of the featured guests in downtown Franklin Friday for the monthly Franklin Art Scene. The Williamson County Arts Council operates the Franklin Art Scene on the first Friday of every month. It lasts from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Franklin, where many shop owners host artists of various mediums as well as offer complimentary refreshments and live music. Attendees can ride to each stop during the event on a free trolley.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO