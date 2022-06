The AVENUE at White Marsh on Tuesday announced it is putting in a curfew for those under 17-years-old beginning on Wednesday, according to a news release. The Youth Escort Policy will require anyone under the age of 17 or those without an ID with proof of age leave THE AVENUE prior to 5 p.m. Individuals must be accompanied by someone who is at least 21-years-old if they are on the property while the policy is in effect.

WHITE MARSH, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO