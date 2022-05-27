NJ high school golf: Shore Conference stars shine in season-ending All-Star events

The Shore Conference top boys’ and girls’ golfers competed in a pair of season-ending all-star events over the past week, putting the finishing touches on what was a strong spring season on the links locally after the past two seasons were impacted by COVID-19.

On Thursday at Metedeconk National in Jackson, the boys competed at the Metedeconk National All-Star Challenge, the 22nd renewal of the event that features 14 of the top players from Monmouth and Ocean counties competing in best ball, alternate shot and singles matches.

In the end it was Team Handchen, named for long-time Brick athletic director Hank Handchen, who started the Ocean County Tournament, defeating Team Mischler, named for long-time Neptune golf coach Walt Mischler, 8 1/2-4 1/2.

Leading the way for Team Handchen was CBA’s Ethan Lee, the Shore Conference and Monmouth County champ, who helped secure three points, as did Marlboro’s Arjun Malik and Howell’s Gabe Elkachouty.

“I just want to thank Metedeconk National for hosting this event and making it a special day for these players,” said Dave Ruch, the former golf coach at Ocean and founder of the event.

“It’s a great way to highlight how good these players are and it really is a great way to end the season for them.”

The inaugural Jersey Shore Girls Golf All-Star Classic was held on May 19 at Eagle Ridge in Lakewood, with 15 of the area’s top players competing in team and individual formats.

Just three days after posting the low score by a Shore Conference competitor at the NJSIAA Tournament of Champions, Holmdel freshman Sirina Ganne took the individual honors by firing a 3-over-par 75, five shots better than second-place Anna Clements of Trinity Hall, a two-time first-team All-Shore selection.

Ganne also was on the winning team, joining forces with St. John Vianney’s Adrianna Cerniglia and Wall’s Cara Tinucci to shoot 74, two shots better than the team of Clements, Caprina Yarosz of Colts Neck and Jillian Beck of Pinelands.

“We felt this was a great way of bringing girls together that typically compete against each other,” said St. Rose coach Scott Law, the co-tournament director.

“Eagle Ridge was in beautiful shape and the girls really enjoyed their day there” said Cindy Sobieski, the Trinity Hall coach and co-tournament director. “Our first year was a great success and we hope to make this event a yearly tradition.”

RESULTS

Metedeconk National All-Star Challenge

Team Handchen 8 1/2 – Ethan Lee (CBA), Ethan Weinberg (Colts Neck), Arjun Malik (Marlboro), Gabe Elkachouty (Howell), Patrick Sharpe (Holmdel), Richard Reck (Middletown South), Liam Donnelly (St. Rose).

Team Mischler 4 1/2 – Wyatt Slagle (CBA), Evan Sorensen (CBA), Alex Menges (Wall), Pat Scenna (Wall), Derek Nahrwold (Brick), Christian Klemanowicz (Freehold Twp.); Emilio Farina (Donovan Catholic).

Best Ball: Lee-Reck d. Scenna-Alex Menges 3&1; Donnelly-Weinberg halve Slagle-Sorensen; Malik-Elkachouty d. Klemanowicz-Nahrwold, 3&2.

Alternate shot: Lee-Malik d. Scenna-Sorensen 3&1; Menges-Slagle d. Elkachouty-Weinberg 3&2; Rck-Sharpe halve Nahrwold-Farina.

Singles: Lee d. Farina, 5&3; Weinberg d. Slagle, 3&1; Malik d. Sorensen, 2-up; Elkachouty halves Menges; Scenna d. Sharpe, 5&3; Nahrwold d. Reck, 2&1; Donnelly d. Klemanowitz, 2&1.

Jersey Shore Girls Golf All-Star Classic

Individual: Sirina Ganne (Holmdel) 75; Anna Clements (Trinity Hall) 80; Kathleen Castner (Colts Neck) 81; Grace Klements (Pinelands) 89; Alex Schaul (Holmdel) 91; Colleen Ragan (St. Rose) 96; Caroline Hickey (Rumson) 97; Yasmeen Muhammad (Barnegat) 98; Abby Ellery (RBC) 101; Caprina Yarosz (Colts Neck) 101; Adrianna Cerniglia (St. John Vianney) 102; Madison Zrinski (Lacey) 104; Jillian Becker (Pinelands) 106; Riley Stryker (TR North) 108; Cara Tinucci (Wall) 128.

Team: Ganne, Cerniglia, Tinucci 74; Clements, Yarosz, Becker 76; Klements, Ragan, Ellery 77; Castner, Muhammad, Stryker 80; Schaul, Zrinski, Hickey 81;