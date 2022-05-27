ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City News Herald

THE 10: From a movie in the park to a beach party, what to do in Bay county this week

By The News Herald/USA TODAY NETWORK
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ls451_0fsDGxk400

Your guide to the top 10 things to do, places to go for entertainment events, concerts, festivals and activities in Bay County.

FRIDAY, May 27

Get ready to rock! Wicked Serenity performs Godsmack Tribute live

9 p.m. at Buster's Hangar 67, 5908 Thomas Drive, Panama City Beach. Wicked Serenity will perform its live accurate tribute performance of Godsmack as well as covers of other groups.

General admission is $12 in advance or $15 at the door; military AD, Guard, Reserve or retired, $10; buy online but must show proper ID at the door, $10; VIP table, $100 and includes four entry tickets, four drink tickets and an appetizer platter. Tickets are available on Facebook events and eventbrite.com.

For additional information, call 850-234-9250 or visit Buster's Beer & Bait on Facebook

New PCB wine bar:A smashing idea! Bay County's newest wine bar concept is self-serve. Peek inside the PCB spot

Nightclub reopened:Party time: Mosey's reopens after 3 years of rebuilding from Michael damage. Peek inside the venue

Relax at an outdoor showing of Disney Pixar’s 'LUCA' in the park

7:30 p.m. at Sharon Sheffield Park, 901 Ohio Ave., Lynn Haven. Bring your family and enjoy a free outdoor showing of the Disney Pixar’s “LUCA” under the stars. Bring your lawn chairs or a blanket. Event begins at 7:30 p.m., with the screening beginning at 8 p.m.

For additional information, call 850-265-2121.

Grab a drink bay front listening to the Mark Kelley Band live

8 p.m. at the Salty Hobo, 1118 Bayview Ave. in Panama City. Grab a drink and listen to the Mark Kelley Band on the patio overlooking the St. Andrews Marina.

For additional information, call 850-215-2829 or visit: www.www.saltyhobo.com.

Drake White to perform live at 'Downtown After Dark'

5:30 p.m. at the Destination Panama City Visitors Center on the #LovePC lawn, 101 W. Beach Drive in Panama City. “Downtown After Dark,” an outdoor, family-friendly event featuring popular country artist Drake White with local favorite Will Thompson as the opening act.

Concert attendees must bring their own chair. No outside food or drink is allowed inside concert area. Non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10 per person and available at eventbrite.com.

For additional information, call 850-215-1700 or visit: www.destinationpanamacity.com

SATURDAY, May 28

Enjoy some good eats and cornhole at Red White & BBQ at McKenzie Park

10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKenzie Park, 36 Oak Ave. in downtown Panama City. The Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center, along with the city of Panama City, will host the second annual Red, White and BBQ. The event will boast Southern flair and flavor with a traditional barbecue competition, along with all day fun for the entire family with a variety of food competitions, cornhole tournament, live music, scavenger hunt and kids activities.

The day's lineup will include kids cook, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and peoples choice competition sampling, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 and will be available onsite. Tickets include 10 samples of a meat, side or dessert from teams and the ability to vote for the best of each; Payton Air Cornhole tournament 1-4 p.m. Registration at 12:30 p.m.; live music sponsored by Keefe & Sons Electric from 1-4 p.m.; BBQ Competition judging, 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.

For additional information, call 850-872-7760 or visit: ww.gulfcoastcac.org.

Get ready to dance! Scratch 2020 will perform live at the House of Bourbon

8 p.m. to midnight at House of Bourbon, 1201 Beck Ave. in Panama City. Scratch 2020 will play a variety of genres from many decades to get you on your feet and dancing. No cover fee to attend.

For additional information, call 850-785-8761 or visit: houseofbourbonpc.com.

Kick off the holiday weekend with a Bay Beach Party!

Noon to 6 p.m. at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort, 4114 Jan Cooley Drive, Panama City Beach. Sheraton will host a Memorial Day Weekend Bay Beach party with live music, featuring Stevie Monce from noon to 3 p.m., and live DJ from 3-6 p.m. A barbecue feast special will be available for $25. Plates include smoked chicken and ribs, coleslaw and potato salad or you can grab a cold drink from the bar and just relax in one of their hammocks by the bay.

For additional information, call 850-236-6000 or visit Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort on Facebook.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

Beer Tasting 102 at History Class

3-4 p.m. at History Class Brewing Company, 6 E. Fourth St., Panama City. Enjoy a local beer tasting led by a certified craft beer server. This fun and educational beer tasting is for craft beer connoisseurs and "beer geeks" who want to know a little more about the beer made at the downtown brewery.

You can sample four History Class brews while employees walk you through the ingredients in each brew, how to detect subtle flavors, and more fun facts about how beer is made at History Class. Tickets are $25 per person and include a pint of your favorite beer on tap. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

For additional information, call 850-801-2337 or visit: https://historyclass.beer.

MONDAY, May 30

Observe Memorial Day at a free showing of 'To What Remains'

5-8 p.m. at The Grand Theatre in Pier Park, 500 Pier Park Drive, Panama City Beach. In observance of Memorial Day, the Man in the Sea Museum will host a free viewing of the film “To What Remains.”

The film is the story of Project Recover, a small team of accomplished scientists, oceanographers, archaeologists, historians, researchers and military veterans who have dedicated their lives to scouring the depths of the ocean and the farthest corners of the Earth, to search for, recover and repatriate the remains of the more than 80,000 Americans missing in action since World War II.

In breathtaking imagery filmed over several years and intimate interviews with Project Recover team members and MIA families, “To What Remains” takes viewers inside this emotional journey to honor our fallen servicemen, from the discovery of wreckage on the seafloor in the South Pacific, to the living room of a stunned family in middle America, to a well-deserved final resting place at home.

Although tickets are free, you must reserve one at www.maininthesea.org. Once reserved, the ticket will be emailed to you. For additional information, call 850-235-4101

THURSDAY, June 2

Enjoy a guided nature hike through Camp Helen State Park

10-11 a.m. at Camp Helen State Park, 23937 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach. Park rangers will lead a nature hike through Camp Helen's nine distinct natural communities that host a diversity of plants and wildlife.

Dress appropriately for hiking multiple terrains of sand and packed earth trails. Bring water, bug repellent and any other appropriate items for variable weather conditions. Meet your host in visitor center. Nature hike is free with paid park entry of $4 per vehicle.

For additional information, call 850-233-5059.

Comments / 1

Related
WJHG-TV

Blue Springs is a summer hot spot in Jackson County

Memorial Day is a day to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. For many, it’s also a day spent at the beach surrounded by loved ones. Memorial day services were held across the country Monday and there were several right here in the panhandle. The American Legion and the VFW’s annual memorial day remembrance ceremony was at Aaron Bessant Park, in Panama City Beach, Monday afternoon.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Island Fin Poke celebrates grand opening in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida-based restaurant chain has made its way to the Panhandle. Island Fin Poke opened its doors to customers on Monday during its grand opening. The restaurant features a unique, build-your-own-poke bowl station and Dole pineapple soft serve. Franchise owners Kurt and Eve Fadden said they wanted to take […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Iconic hotel in Mexico Beach close to reopening

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After more than three years of being damaged by the hurricane, the Driftwood Inn in Mexico Beach is on track to open back up soon. “We’re still a Mom and Pops operation,” owner Tom Wood said. “I’m real proud of it. It was like someone dropped an atomic bomb in […]
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WMBB

Man drowns in strong currents at Crab Island in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities recovered on Monday the body of a man who was pulled under the waters of Crab Island and drowned Sunday, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The OCSO has not identified the man or given his age but did express “sincere sympathies to the young man’s family […]
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Bay Beach#Beach Party#Beach Golf#Park Rangers#Buster S Hangar 67#Guard Reserve#Buster S Beer Bait#Nightclub#Mosey#The Disney Pixar
niceville.com

Bay, Jackson traffic advisory for May 31-June 4

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties May 31-June 4 as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. biannual waste amnesty days begin this week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s biannual waste amnesty days will begin Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 at the Steelfield landfill off of State Road 79. Residents can drop off their yard debris, household garbage and hazardous waste at no charge. If you’re wanting to take advantage of the waste amnesty days, […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Top Gun pilots go see Top Gun: Maverick in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the biggest movies of the year hits theaters this weekend. Top Gun Maverick premiered Thursday at the Grand Theater in Pier Park. Thursday’s 9:30 p.m. screening was a private affair. A retired Air Force pilot rented out the theater and invited...
southernhospitalityblog.com

Getaway to Destin Beach

I mentioned that I recently had a little getaway to the beach with my sister-in-law, Kim (Mark’s sister) a couple of weeks ago. I didn’t know if I’d have enough pictures to share, but I do so I’ll fill you in on what all we did. Namely, we shopped a little, ate plenty and sat on the beach reading books two days in a row. It was a fast trip, went down Monday and came back Thursday, but it was just what I needed! A beach trip is good for the soul.
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Sales tax holiday begins Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins Saturday. Items like can openers, pouches of wet food and reusable ice will not be taxed from May 28 until June 10. More expensive goods like batteries, coolers and portable generators will also not be taxed. This is the first year that […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. father, daughter battle cancer in the same year

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One Okaloosa County family has had a tough year. On Memorial Day Weekend in 2021, husband and father of three Travis Huisken fell ill. After a doctor’s visit Travis was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, also known as kidney cancer. Immediately, the family assumed the worse. “We dealt with mine and […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for May 31-June 4

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County and Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S. R.) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

FWC investigating possible drowning in Gulf County

UPDATE: May 28, 2022 8:36 p.m. GULF COUNTY, Fla, (WMBB) — According to our media partner, The Star, officials said no body has been found as of Saturday afternoon. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. Officials said their dive team was stationed along the river about three or four miles […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Fire erupts at Mobile Homes USA dealership in Chipley

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Emergency responders are on the scene of a fire at the new Mobile Homes USA dealership south of the interstate in Chipley. According to our media partner, Washington County News, the cause of the fire is not yet know. News 13 and Washington County News will post more details as soon […]
CHIPLEY, FL
mypanhandle.com

After 3 long years, Mosey’s is Reopening

PANAMA CITY, FLA. — Another downtown business that fell victim to Hurricane Michael’s CAT 5 winds is finally reopening after over 3 long years and is ready to welcome the community. After the storm, owner Judd Manuel and some friends filled 14 roll-off dumpsters full of debris they...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man wanted in connection with Panama City Beach armed robbery

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say could be armed and dangerous. Deputies say early Thursday morning, Brandon Earl Tyus robbed the Easy Way Gas Station on Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach. They say he was armed with a silver and black semiautomatic pistol.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy