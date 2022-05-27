Childcare Providers Need Better Pay, While Bill Loosening Restrictions Waits on Reynolds’ Desk

A Washington woman was recently given a suspended prison sentence for a plea agreement and had a deferred judgment revoked for a prior case. Court documents show 26-year-old Katelyn Nicole Reed pleaded guilty to a lesser offense of second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. Reed was given a suspended 10-year prison sentence and a suspended fine for the felony to be placed on five years probation, and was sentenced to spend two days in the Washington County Jail for the misdemeanor with credit for time served, pay a $430 fine with a 15% surcharge, and Category B restitution. This will run consecutively with a suspended prison sentence and five years probation for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a class D felony. Reed was originally charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony for a May 5, 2021 incident during which she allegedly stabbed several vehicle tires at a residence in the 800 block of South Avenue C. She also was said to have stabbed a window screen and entered the residence without permission, among other crimes. The drug conviction stemmed from a March 4, 2019 incident.
