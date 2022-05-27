ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

Childcare Providers Need Better Pay, While Bill Loosening Restrictions Waits on Reynolds’ Desk

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

While the Iowa Legislature passed a bill this year addressing child care issues, Washington Economic Development Group believes more work should be done to adequately increase the number of child care providers and slots. A bill on Governor Kim Reynolds’ desk raises the maximum child-to-staff ratios at child care...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Washington County Auditor Notifying Voters of Polling Location Changes

Washington County voters should make note of changes to some polling place locations ahead of the June 7th primary election. Washington County Auditor Dan Widmer informs that due to the recent once-every-decade redistricting across the state, residents whose polling place has changed should be on the lookout for a postcard in the mail informing them of their new location. Iowa law requires notices to be sent to impacted voters between 20 and 7 days prior to the primary election on June 7th and again prior to the general election on November 8th. Widmer encourages voters to register to vote in advance of Election Day and be sure to know where their polling place is located. To find your polling location or find more information about the primary election visit here.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Engineer Reelected to National Association

Washington County Engineer Jacob Thorius was recently reelected to a national title. Thorius will remain at his post of South-Central Region Vice President of the National Association of County Engineers (NACE). His term will run through April of 2024. NACE is a nonprofit, nonpartisan professional association in its 66th year, representing over 2,400 county road officials and related professionals in the U.S. and Canada. Thorius says it is an honor and privilege to serve the nation’s county road professionals, and he looks forward to continuing NACE’s work to ensure county transportation infrastructure priorities are placed at the forefront of federal policy. Thorius has served in this role since 2019, and has been Washington County Engineer since January of 2012. He’s also involved with the Iowa County Engineers Association, serving on their executive board, safety committees and as a member of the Iowa Highway Research Board, which is tasked to find ways to improve Iowa’s infrastructure.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Airport Manager Retiring After 16 Years

A Washington resident who’s facilitated the day-to-day operations of the 13th busiest airport in the state is soon to retire. Mike Maxted has been the Washington Municipal Airport’s manager for 16 years, with six years of leadership on the airport commission. A part-time employee, Maxted has been called to the airport at all times of the day to help a pilot jumpstart a plane engine or assist with the fuel farm. As he nears his 70th birthday, Maxted decided now was the time to retire, with his last day Tuesday. He shares one of his favorite aspects of the work, “Meeting a lot of interesting people. The pilots on the field are great to work with, we have some of the lowest fuel prices in the upper Midwest so we get a lot of cross country traffic stopping to fuel up. I’ve met people from all over the United States and Canada stopping in to fuel up or fuel up and stay overnight in Washington, providing them courtesy cars, so on and so forth so I’ve met a wide variety of people and some really interesting individuals.”
WASHINGTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Washington County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
Washington County, IA
Government
kciiradio.com

State Supports Fairfield Teen’s Request to Move Trial Venue

The State has filed in support of changing the trial venue for one of the teenagers charged with the murder of Fairfield teacher Nohema Graber. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding filed a response Thursday to 16-year-old Willard Noble Chaiden Miller’s motion for a change of venue, alleging that publicity surrounding his case has been so pervasive as to make a trial in Jefferson County unfair. Moulding writes that the death of Graber has significantly and emotionally affected many of the residents and prospective jurors of the county making it extremely difficult to obtain a fair and impartial jury. If the Court moves this case to another county, the State requests the Court consider a county with similar demographics as Jefferson, and should consider the ease of travel for both State and defense witnesses as well as Graber’s family members.
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Iowa Pork Producers Thank the Area with Free Pork Loins

The Iowa Pork Producers will be at the Louisa County Fairgrounds on Wednesday June 1st, as part of their “Thank You Tour.”. Communications Director of Iowa Pork Producers Association Dal Grooms is excited for the upcoming event, “We are coming to the Columbus Junction area on June 1st, as part of what we’ve been calling our Thank You Tour. But it’s a thank you event for the area. To let people know in the area that we really appreciate their support during the past few years. There have been challenging times for pig farmers and those in pork production, but as we travel the state we discover we have lots of community support for our farmers and others involved in the pig industry.”
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Office Closures to Observe Memorial Day

As we remember those who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. armed forces this Memorial Day, KCII reminds listeners of area closures happening Monday. The Washington County Courthouse and other county departments; Washington, Wellman, Kalona, and Riverside city halls; and the Washington, Kalona, and Wellman-Scofield public libraries are closed Monday. Washington County Mini Bus does not operate Monday. Garbage will be picked up a day later this week for Washington residents, and Kalona’s garbage pickup is delayed until Tuesday. All post offices and most banking institutions are also closed for the federal holiday. For information on area Memorial Day services visit the Community Calendar at kciiradio.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
kciiradio.com

HACAP Mobile Food Pantry Now Visiting Riverside Monthly

The HACAP Mobile Food Pantry is coming to Highland Elementary School on Tuesday June 7, from 4:30-5:30 pm. Regional Partnership Coordinator with HACAP Food Reservoir Hailey Carr shares what the mobile pantry does, “The mobile food pantry is one of our food programs at HACAP Food Reservoir and we go around to locations where food access is a little more difficult to get to. There’s limited grocery stores or pantries in the area and we bring a mobile truck out full of all kinds of different food and make sure we can get those distributed to the people in our seven counties that we serve.”
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Highland Fills Board Vacancy, Announces Another

The Highland School District has seen some movement on their board this spring. In mid-April District 6 representative Kathy Butler resigned her position on the board. This vacancy was filled at their May 9th meeting by the appointment of Josh Thomann who had filled out an online survey of interest provided by the district. Thomann will serve the rest of Butler’s term through November of 2023.
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Municipal Band Celebrates 90th Season

Ninety years ago construction began on Yankee Stadium, the first radio was introduced to the White House, a challenge to the 19th amendment allowing women the right to vote was rebuffed by the U.S. Supreme Court, and the Washington Municipal Band was born. The band which gives around 10 performances...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington’s Movies on Main Street Returns Friday

Movies on Main Street returns for its fifth year in downtown Washington, offering families a chance to enjoy free outdoor flicks throughout the summer. The Main Street Washington tradition coincides with the Washington Summer Classic this Friday with a showing of Disney’s “Encanto” at dusk in front of the Central Park Bandstand. Main Street Executive Director Sarah Grunewaldt predicts Central Park will reverberate with kids singing along to the film’s songs, “That is one of my favorite things when we’ve done other movies in the past. We’ve done some other movie musicals that have been really popular and the kids come in their costumes and they sing and they dance on the sidewalk or in the park as the songs are playing and it’s just a lot of fun.”
WASHINGTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childcare#Child Care#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Iowa Legislature#Wedg#Pleasantview Home#First Children S Finance
kciiradio.com

Washington Woman Ordered Consecutive Probation for Felony Cases

A Washington woman was recently given a suspended prison sentence for a plea agreement and had a deferred judgment revoked for a prior case. Court documents show 26-year-old Katelyn Nicole Reed pleaded guilty to a lesser offense of second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. Reed was given a suspended 10-year prison sentence and a suspended fine for the felony to be placed on five years probation, and was sentenced to spend two days in the Washington County Jail for the misdemeanor with credit for time served, pay a $430 fine with a 15% surcharge, and Category B restitution. This will run consecutively with a suspended prison sentence and five years probation for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a class D felony. Reed was originally charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony for a May 5, 2021 incident during which she allegedly stabbed several vehicle tires at a residence in the 800 block of South Avenue C. She also was said to have stabbed a window screen and entered the residence without permission, among other crimes. The drug conviction stemmed from a March 4, 2019 incident.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Kendall E. Neil

Celebration of Life Service for 86-year-old Kendall E. Neil of Washington will be held Saturday, June 18th at the Cottonwood Shelter at Lake Darling State Park. The Jones Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Meets Burlington in SEC Opener

The weather hasn’t been kind to the Washington summer teams so far and they will try to dodge the rain tonight with their scheduled Southeast Conference opener against Burlington. The Demon softball team has had a pair of rain outs and sit at 1-1 after a doubleheader split to...
BURLINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Summer Classic, 75th Ridiculous Day this Weekend

Washington’s three-day kickoff to summer is this weekend, celebrating the 75th anniversary of a community event. The Summer Classic lasts Thursday through Saturday in downtown Washington, saluting all that the town stands for, including agriculture, family, local shopping, music, food, and more. The main event will be Saturday with the 75th annual Ridiculous Day and Ag Day activities. Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis says they are incorporating the 75th anniversary into many of the festival’s activities, “The Summer Classic started several years ago and Ridiculous Days has been here for a lot longer so it’s been fun to hear stories of the past and have all these people in our community come forward with photos or memories and share how they celebrated Ridiculous Day however many years ago.”
WASHINGTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
kciiradio.com

Multi Agency Investigation Leads to Arrests

Through the first half of 2022, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force and other local agencies have worked on a methamphetamine trafficking investigation. Three felony arrests have been made in May based on the investigative findings. On May 13th, 39-year-old Mitchell Grelk of Farmington was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Deliver over five grams of Methamphetamine, a Class B felony and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, less than five grams, a Class C felony.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Patricia “Pat” Opheim-Green

Memorial services for 70-year-old Patricia “Pat” Opheim-Green of Brighton will be at 11a.m. Saturday, June 4th, at the Brighton City Park Shelter, 100 E. Washington Street. Those who attend should bring lawn chairs. Burial will be at a later date. A general memorial has been established and may be left at the service or mailed to the family. Gould Funeral Home in Brighton is assisting the family.
BRIGHTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie Meets Mt. Vernon on Memorial Day

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team is in action on the holiday tonight when they travel to Mount Vernon to meet the Mustangs. The Golden Hawks are 1-1 on the year after an opening week 9-0 win over West Branch and a 9-2 loss to Keokuk. In their win over the Bears, Mid-Prairie was led by Hannah Sellers with three hits, three RBI and a pair of runs scored. Madeline Schrader and Landry Pacha each had a hit, run and RBI. Sydney Knebel got her first career win in the circle, striking out five in the three hit complete game shut out.
MOUNT VERNON, IA
kciiradio.com

Wellman Skating Rink to Throw End of School Year Party

With school wrapping up for the 2021-2022 school year, the Wellman Skating Rink will be throwing a party to end the year in style. Recreations Manager for the City of Wellman Brenda Reasor shares about the party and upcoming summer hours, “So we are going to throw a big party, an end of school party on May 31, from 2:30-6 pm here at the rink, and that will be like our end of the season where we will no longer open for weekends. So then we’re going to be open in the summertime starting June 6, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10-2.”
WELLMAN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy