ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay County Player of the Year: Kaylee Goodpaster struck fear in opposing coaches

By Dustin Kent, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1021wH_0fsDGo2l00

In North Bay Haven's first round playoff matchup, the Buccaneers were overwhelmed by Florida High 14-1 in five innings, as the Seminoles collected 14 hits and went deep five times en route to the run-rule victory.

The one Buccaneer run? To no one's suprise, it came off the bat of Kaylee Goodpaster, who launched a solo home run in her first plate appearance.

It was symbolic of the season for the eighth grade outfielder, whose excellence, whether it was during North Bay Haven's slow 4-9 start or its 11-game winning streak resulting in a district championship, was the one constant.

That's why Goodpaster has been named the News Herald's Bay County Softball Player of the Year for the 2022 season.

Previous recgonition:North Bay Haven softball player Kaylee Goodpaster: News Herald Athlete of the Week

Earlier this season:Softball players to watch: 12 athletes to keep an eye on this spring

Goodpaster followed a breakout seventh grade season with an even more dominant campaign in her second year on varsity, batting .567 with 12 home runs, eight doubles, four triples, 38 hits, 33 runs, 48 RBI, and 13 stolen bases.

Her 12 home runs were tied for fourth in the state regardless of classification, while her 48 RBI were third in the state. Goodpaster's batting average was also fourth in Florida among players with 90 or more plate appearances, and her 1.343 slugging percentage was second in the state with the same qualifier.

It's a remarkable statistical resume for a player so young, though Goodpaster said it was pretty much in line with her own expectations heading into the season.

"I would say so," she said. "I was excited because I worked really hard in the summer to make sure my swing would be on the same page that it has been. I definitely thought I would improve from last season. I think this year I stayed in the strike zone a little better. There were a few games where I got out of it, but I definitely think I improved."

Goodpaster improved her numbers across the board from her seventh grade season, perhaps most notably in tripling her walks total to 18, which outpaced her total strikeouts by six.

Even in the moments when she lost some of her improved plate discipline, North Bay Haven coach Butch Bernard said Goodpaster always seemed to bounce right back and remind everyone why she is one of the most sought after young softball prospects in the state.

"She's still young and she still makes mistakes sometimes, but it's one of those things where she's so good most of the time that when she does do something like chase a pitch out of the zone you're shocked and like, 'geez, I know you're better than that,'" he said. "Then the next minute she'll hit one over the scoreboard and you're like, 'oh, there's the Kaylee we all know and love.'

"I only expect her to get better and better. Once she gets rid of some of those immaturity mistakes, there's no limit to what she can do. A lot of it is putting pressure on herself that she has to be the one to get the big hit or make the big play. Those are things she has to get better at, but she definitely puts fear in most every coach that we face."

Most of the coaches the Buccaneers face these days are well aware of the threat Goodpaster poses, which is why they're often careful about giving her anything to hit, which she said can be very frustrating as a competitor who wants to help her team.

Only on very rare occasions do the Buccaneers run up against someone who isn't aware of Goodpaster, as they did in the season opener against a Franklin County team they hadn't played in a couple of seasons.

The Seahawks won the game 14-9, though Goodpaster picked up three hits, including two doubles and a home run, and drove in five.

"Their coach texted me after the game and said 'you could've given me a heads up that you had an eighth grader that can hit a rise ball out of the zone 275 feet,'" Bernard said. "I told him I would've thought you'd have gotten the scouting report by now."

It's doubtful that Goodpaster will see any coaches going forward who aren't keenly aware of the danger she represents, particularly after a season in which she averaged a home run every 5.58 at bats.

When she does get the chance to tee off on a pitch over the heart of the plate, Goodpaster said there's no sweeter sensation in softball.

"It feels really good," she said. "It also feels good just knowing that I can help my team win games. My teammates are all really supportive of me and I try to be supportive of them. I just want to do everything I can do to help my team win."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Bay County, FL
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Seahawks#North Bay#Seminoles#The News Herald#News Herald Athlete Of
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy