ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

A man escaped slavery by mailing himself to freedom. His story is coming to Pensacola.

By Kamal Morgan, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

At a time of social upheaval, Mehr Mansuri wanted to create a play that could help move the country forward into a better future.

As the co-founder and artistic director of the Children's Theater Company in New York, Mansuri believes the theater is a unifier for people of all backgrounds to learn about one another.

"We believe theater is itself an empathy-building tool of all of us looking into the lives that we've never lived," Mansuri said. "Looking through that small window into another person's life and maybe having a new view about it."

Equity Project Alliance: Pensacola business leaders band together to fight systemic injustice

SEARCH and you will find: Project SEARCH Pensacola helps youth with disabilities land jobs

She had trouble finding a story where Black and white people came together to make sacrifices for one another. That is until she came across a book about Henry "Box" Brown, a 19th century slave who escaped to freedom by mailing himself in a wooden crate from Virginia to abolitionists in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In 2008, Mansuri and the Children's Theater Company put pen to paper and created "Henry Box Brown: A Musical Journey."

Now, the show will be presented at 1 and 7 p.m. June 17 and 18 at the Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio at Pensacola State College. The play is sponsored by the Equity Project Alliance , a collective of Escambia County citizens working to create a more equitable and diverse community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QuZIE_0fsDGnA200

Mansuri did not want a typical musical of the cliché enslaved Black person without any agency or self realization. When she learned about Brown, she was also introduced to the extensive history of slave narratives through verbal transcriptions and voice recordings in the Library of Congress. She realized people have looked at American slavery as a folklore and not fact and knew that it was her responsibility as co-founder of the theater company to take Brown's story and bring it to life.

"We decided to just take his narrative and really fill it out with the music of its time, meaning spirituals, arguably the foundation of Western music, is the negro spiritual which is American music," Mansuri said. "We're not really trying to create a Disney production of Henry Brown's life. We're looking at a culture of music, and all these songs and all these spirituals are the soundtrack of his life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IyNsp_0fsDGnA200

Theater co-founder Eric Dozier works as a historian and consultant on the play and makes sure the story is told with truth, integrity and respect.

Dozier is a cultural activist and anti-racism educator who has done workshops, speaking events and a TEDx presentation talking about the power of music in promoting healing and social justice.

In his current studies at the University of Tasmania, he looks at Black gospel music outside of the context of the Black church. This means looking at Black choirs all around the world, how they perform, the impact of the music on local cultures and ultimately what benefits other people derive from participating in Black American culture.

"My purpose of taking this particular music, and going and doing these workshops with people all over the world is so that they can actually learn who Black people are," Dozier said. "Otherwise, they're going to get signals from the news, films, American TV or any of those things that have not necessarily been favorable when it comes to depicting the lived experiences of Black people."

The play has been lauded by critics and viewers, and was awarded a "Best Musical" nomination at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the largest arts festival in the world, in 2018 and 2019. It has also received five star reviews in major international media.

Underground Railroad Network: Parts of Santa Rosa Island to be recognized in Underground Railroad Network

'Fighting for freedom': Pensacola Pass earns Underground Railroad status

The play's organizers also applied for a grant and with the collaboration of National Endowment for the Arts, New York University's Office of Government and Community Affairs and the Bahá'í Office of Education and Schools received the Henry Box Brown Community Mobilization Grant. This allowed them to perform for schools in communities that don't get arts education, theater education or access to Broadway shows as easily as others.

Why the play is coming to Pensacola

In 2019, Mansuri met Julian MacQueen during a Bahá'í conference in Pensacola. MacQueen is founder and CEO of Innisfree Hotels. MacQueen's wife, Kim, completed her doctorate in art and spirituality and conducts conferences on how the arts can inspire and educate others.

Julian MacQueen was so moved he started to use business differently as a tool for inclusion and enlightenment and wanted to bring other business owners together to show how the arts are a way to the heart and soul.

He realized Mansuri's play was aligned with conversations happening in Pensacola about equity and a new group he helped create, the Equity Project Alliance, which works to confront systemic racism and bring about conversations regarding transformative thinking, unity and equity.

MacQueen knew he had to bring the play and the theater company to Pensacola.

Giving back: New McDonald's opening in Beulah helping to give back to the community

SEARCH and you will find: Project SEARCH Pensacola helps youth with disabilities land jobs

"My hope and our hope of EPA is that this will initiate more conversations and that we will be able to use it as a stimulus to encourage schools in areas of Pensacola to engage in theater, and use theater as a tool to train our children on understanding that the world is a big place. And inspiration comes in every shape and size and color and, and country," MacQueen said.

Brian Wyer, president and CEO of the Gulf Coast Minority Chamber of Commerce, said bringing the play to Pensacola provides a different perspective of the challenges slavery had on the Black family. For Wyer, it is also a treat for the Pensacola community since there are not many Broadway style plays coming to this area.

"We (EPA) bring up topics that people normally don't talk about. So this is a new different way of putting a spin on having empathy for people and having compassion," Wyer said. "So you want to make sure like anything you do, you diversify. You don't want to keep doing the same things and this is a different way of having that same message carried out."

The play has received enough buzz that Tony-winning producers have asked Mansuri and the theater company to make changes to bring it to Broadway. Now the play has gone from an afterschool musical, to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, to now going to Broadway in about 18 months.

When Mansuri thinks about Pensacola, she thinks about the faith that is within the community here and knows people will feel the same spiritual connection that Brown felt when escaping to his freedom.

"This was a man of faith. He went in that box on faith totally because it was a coffin more than a box, and he came out with faith. But I think this is also a story about faith," Matsuri said. "And I can assure you Pensacola has people of faith in it, we can find people to come to this story."

To buy tickets, visit m.bpt.me/event/5452192 .

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: A man escaped slavery by mailing himself to freedom. His story is coming to Pensacola.

Comments / 0

Related
wuwf.org

Voices to reopen NAS Pensacola to visitors is rising

Saturday — for one day only — Naval Air Station Pensacola will allow public access, after being closed to most of the public since the terrorist attack there in December 2019. “Coming into command here, I absolutely knew that base access was an issue. It is a priority...
PENSACOLA, FL
wuwf.org

Community mourns activist Durrell Palmer

Durrell Palmer wanted to make Pensacola better. A native of the city, growing up around “A” Street where he would later arrange for artists to paint the Black Lives Matter mural on the road, Palmer was one of the first few to make demands of the city, said activist and organizer for Dream Defenders Hale Morrissette.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. father, daughter battle cancer in the same year

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One Okaloosa County family has had a tough year. On Memorial Day Weekend in 2021, husband and father of three Travis Huisken fell ill. After a doctor’s visit Travis was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, also known as kidney cancer. Immediately, the family assumed the worse. “We dealt with mine and […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
Pensacola, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
WALA-TV FOX10

Local ministry holds prayer vigil for victims of gun violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local ministry, Builders United, hosted a vigil Sunday evening to pray not only for Mobile but the entire nation. “It’s time to stop and put the guns down,” said Danyale York, organizer. A handful from the community joined hands to pray for families...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Slavery#Music Education#Education And Schools#A Man Escaped#Performing#Musical Theater#Project Search#Pensacola State College
WKRG News 5

Major Crash In Baldwin County Sunday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to ALGO Traffic a major crash has US 90 shut down. The crash occurred around 2:27 p.m. The crash happened around CR 65. ALGO traffic reports the estimated clear-out time of this crash will be around 3:27 p.m. You should seek an alternate route at this time if you […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. deputies looking for missing woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who may need medical attention. Kimberly Ballard was last seen Monday, May 30, near Mobile Highway and Massachusetts Avenue; wearing a grey t-shirt, grey pants and white Tommy Hilfiger flip flops, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: William Corey Sanders

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about William Corey Sanders, who has connections to Mobile and Baldwin Counties. William Corey Sanders was sentenced to serve 37 months […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Missing Orange Beach man found dead in Terry Cove

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Orange Beach man who went underwater on Friday and never resurfaced was found dead on Sunday. Orange Beach police said Thomas Daniel Williams, 51, was last seen alive swimming in Terry Cove on Friday afternoon. His body was found around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday in...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
washingtoncounty.news

Escaped Alabama inmate thought to be near Esto

Deputies from the Holmes County Sheriff's Offices are searching for a Covington County, Alabama inmate who is thought to be near Highway 2 west of Esto, around the Roping Road area. The inmate has been identified as John Hunter Wood, 41, who was on work release with the Covington County...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Body of Orange Beach man found in water Sunday

UPDATE: Orange Beach Officials have released the name of the man whose body was found Sunday morning. The body of 51-year-old Danny Williams of Orange Beach was found. According to Orange Beach Police Lt. Trent Johnson, a call went out Friday afternoon at about 3:45 for a swimmer in distress. ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
WKRG News 5

11-year-old shot at R.V. Taylor Plaza, dies from injuries

UPDATE: Bullet holes, questions day after 11-year-old killed in RV Taylor shooting UPDATE 5/31/22 (12:20 p.m.): A spokesperson for the Mobile Housing Authority says the child was shot and killed inside his own home: “Our hearts are heavy this morning following the death of an 11-year-old resident at RV Taylor Plaza. According to MPD, the […]
MOBILE, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy