'Greetings from FSU': Panama City artist celebrates history of Northwest Florida with murals

PANAMA CITY — Artist Taylor Shaw has painted two murals on the FSU Panama City campus as part of a beautification campaign.

The murals — "Unconquered" and "Greetings from FSU" — can be seen on the north and main entrances of Seminole Hall.

At the north entrance, "Unconquered" commemorates the longstanding cooperative relationship between the university and the Seminole Tribe. Using Shaw's signature text-based style, the work represents the indomitable spirit and dynamic energy of FSU's students and faculty.

"Greetings from FSU" is an homage to the beauty and bounty of Northwest Florida, as well as the academic excellence for which FSU is famous. Having grown up in nearby Destin, Shaw was eager to translate the unique location of FSU Panama City's campus into a welcoming backdrop to greet students and visitors at Seminole Hall's main entrance.

"Unconquered" and "Greetings from FSU" were completed in early May.

The murals follow on the success of beautification efforts spearheaded by admissions officer Mia Bennett, as well as plans for future public artworks.

About artist Taylor Shaw

Shaw is an interdisciplinary artist whose work is displayed in curated spaces and publicly in the form of murals, performances, wheat pasted posters, stickers and temporarily mounted compositions left for anyone to find and claim. In this way, Shaw empowers viewers, within and without traditional fine arts spaces, to playfully consider what they value in contemporary artworks.

His work has been featured in Burnway Magazine and exhibited at the Alabama Contemporary in Mobile, Alabama, the Mast Gallery in Atlanta and the Lyndon House Arts Center in Athens, Georgia. He is a full-time faculty member in sculpture and foundations at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia.

