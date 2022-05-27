ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Panama City's 127-year-old Oakland Cemetery closer to gaining national historic designation

By Samantha Neely, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nX8Az_0fsDGkVr00

PANAMA CITY — Historic Oakland Cemetery is one step closer to receiving national recognition.

City commissioners have approved the preliminary application to the Florida Department of State's Division of Historic Preservation to list the cemetery on the National Register of Historic Places.

By adding the 127-year-old cemetery to the register, officials said it can generate community interest in important sites and give credibility to local efforts to preserve historic resources.

In October, city officials and the Bay County Historical Society recognized the cemetery as an important site in local history with an official Bay County Historical Marker.

City Manager Mark McQueen said officials are grateful to seek out the national recognition for Panama City's history.

Panama City cemetery recognized:A piece of Panama City history recognized: Oakland Cemetery gets historical landmark

Archaeology program launching:Historical Society of Bay County to host archaeology program at three historic hotels

"Certainly this is a way to honor (those buried there) by putting it on the National Historic Registry. By doing that, it also allows us to have access to additional funds to be able to make sure that we're maintaining the headstones and all of the grounds and the fencing and those types of things," McQueen said.

Oakland Cemetery, at the intersection of Balboa Avenue and 11th Street, was officially established in 1908 by George Mortimer West, 13 years after the first graves were dug in 1895. West, a founding father of Panama City, farmed and plotted the land himself. Along with West, many other notable Panama Citians such as Belle Booth McKenzie, are buried at the cemetery.

McQueen spoke of the vision West had for the area, saying he was doing urban planning before it was officially urban planning.

"He was a very visionary entrepreneur that had a vision for how St. Andrews should be laid out. He was the one that laid it all out, laid out the whole community, laid out the gardens and everything," McQueen said. "He wanted to maintain the natural resources and preserve the beauty that we have along the water's edge, while also being very forthright with how he was designing neighborhoods."

McQueen said by placing the cemetery on the list, it would shine a much-needed spotlight on Panama City and its history.

"There are a lot of tourists, there are a lot of people that go around and look at the National Historic Registry items and places because they're in pursuit of history and knowledge," McQueen said. "And I think this is going to add to that, we would anticipate that people will also come and visit our cemeteries to be able to understand Mr. West, who he was, and what he did for our community."

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Iconic hotel in Mexico Beach close to reopening

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After more than three years of being damaged by the hurricane, the Driftwood Inn in Mexico Beach is on track to open back up soon. “We’re still a Mom and Pops operation,” owner Tom Wood said. “I’m real proud of it. It was like someone dropped an atomic bomb in […]
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Blue Springs is a summer hot spot in Jackson County

Memorial Day is a day to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. For many, it’s also a day spent at the beach surrounded by loved ones. Memorial day services were held across the country Monday and there were several right here in the panhandle. The American Legion and the VFW’s annual memorial day remembrance ceremony was at Aaron Bessant Park, in Panama City Beach, Monday afternoon.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Island Fin Poke celebrates grand opening in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida-based restaurant chain has made its way to the Panhandle. Island Fin Poke opened its doors to customers on Monday during its grand opening. The restaurant features a unique, build-your-own-poke bowl station and Dole pineapple soft serve. Franchise owners Kurt and Eve Fadden said they wanted to take […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Bay, Jackson traffic advisory for May 31-June 4

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties May 31-June 4 as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77.
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Panama City, FL
Government
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
WMBB

Bay Co. biannual waste amnesty days begin this week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s biannual waste amnesty days will begin Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 at the Steelfield landfill off of State Road 79. Residents can drop off their yard debris, household garbage and hazardous waste at no charge. If you’re wanting to take advantage of the waste amnesty days, […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Mcqueen
WMBB

Fire erupts at Mobile Homes USA dealership in Chipley

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Emergency responders are on the scene of a fire at the new Mobile Homes USA dealership south of the interstate in Chipley. According to our media partner, Washington County News, the cause of the fire is not yet know. News 13 and Washington County News will post more details as soon […]
CHIPLEY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for May 31-June 4

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County and Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S. R.) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Top Gun pilots go see Top Gun: Maverick in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the biggest movies of the year hits theaters this weekend. Top Gun Maverick premiered Thursday at the Grand Theater in Pier Park. Thursday’s 9:30 p.m. screening was a private affair. A retired Air Force pilot rented out the theater and invited...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Historic Hotels#Historic Oakland Cemetery
cityofpensacola.com

Pensacola Memorial Day Concert

Come out on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 to honor the bravery and sacrifice of American veterans and members of the U.S. Armed Forces at the 7th Annual Pensacola Memorial Day Concert. This concert will feature a live performance by the Pensacola Civic Band with 104-year-old Pearl Harbor Survivor, Frank Emond, as its special guest conductor. The Pensacola Memorial Day Concert is a family-friendly event, open to the public, free of charge, and will take place at Hunter Amphitheater in Community Maritime Park. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, and enjoy! Food and beverages will be available onsite for purchase.
PENSACOLA, FL
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

State Funding at Mega Site to Create 4,000 Manufacturing Jobs

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
WMBB

Sales tax holiday begins Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins Saturday. Items like can openers, pouches of wet food and reusable ice will not be taxed from May 28 until June 10. More expensive goods like batteries, coolers and portable generators will also not be taxed. This is the first year that […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. father, daughter battle cancer in the same year

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One Okaloosa County family has had a tough year. On Memorial Day Weekend in 2021, husband and father of three Travis Huisken fell ill. After a doctor’s visit Travis was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, also known as kidney cancer. Immediately, the family assumed the worse. “We dealt with mine and […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

FWC investigating possible drowning in Gulf County

UPDATE: May 28, 2022 8:36 p.m. GULF COUNTY, Fla, (WMBB) — According to our media partner, The Star, officials said no body has been found as of Saturday afternoon. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation. Officials said their dive team was stationed along the river about three or four miles […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy