Retired U.S. Army colonel plans 1,700-mile bicycle trip to honor six paratroopers who died under his command

By Bill Glauber, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

Chris Kolenda is preparing for a journey to honor the six men under his command who died while serving in Afghanistan.

Kolenda, a retired U.S. Army colonel who lives in Milwaukee, will begin the trip in late September.

He will cycle 1,700 miles from Spalding, Nebraska, to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

And he will visit six gravesites.

"They all died following my orders, doing things that I asked them to do, being in a place I asked them to be," he said. "They deserve to have their stories told and they deserve to have their sacrifices remembered."

Kolenda, 56, will have an official kickoff to his journey Monday with a 100-mile Memorial Day Honor Ride, which will be followed by a barbecue and auction event at 6 p.m. at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center.

He aims to raise money for the Saber Six Foundation, which he created to help his unit's veterans, families and their descendants. Saber Six Foundation also supports a Rotary Club of Milwaukee scholarship endowment for disadvantaged youths who aspire to public service.

Kolenda is a Nebraska native and West Point graduate. He and his wife, Nicole, a Green Bay native, settled in Milwaukee after his military career ended.

He served four combat tours in Afghanistan.

During a perilous tour in eastern Afghanistan from May 2007 to August 2008, Kolenda commanded around 800 paratroopers with the 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade.

The losses have stuck with him for years. He thought long and hard about how he could visit those gravesites. Driving would be too easy. Walking would take too long.

"I was like, OK, bicycle," he said. "I can bicycle this. But there are a couple problems. First one is, I didn't have a bicycle. And second, I hadn't ridden a bike in 20 years. So I'm like, all right, if I'm going to do this, I'm not getting any younger. And if I'm going to do it, I need to do it now. So I went out and I got a bicycle. I hired a cycling coach and I started telling people so I wouldn't chicken out."

He has trained for a year.

To understand what this is all about, Kolenda has a map of the places where he'll stop, the paratroopers he'll remember.

Spalding, Nebraska. Private First Class Chris Pfeifer. Tough. Young. Resilient. Shot in a firefight, the bullet just missing his body armor, nicking his liver. Kolenda remembers meeting the medical evacuation helicopter that brought Pfeifer to the base, walking with him, talking.

The young man was bleeding internally. A call went out across the outpost, and 50 people lined up to give blood. Pfeifer was stabilized and eventually evacuated to Europe and on to San Antonio, where he fought hard for a month. He died of his wounds on Sept. 25, 2007. The next day, Pfeifer's wife, Karen, went into labor and the day after that their daughter, Peyton, was born.

Carroll, Iowa. Sgt. Adrian Hike. "The guy was extraordinary. A combat leader," Kolenda said. "Everybody looked up to him and respected him, including me."

Hike, who had deployed to Iraq, was tough enough to bounce back from adversity in his career. He was so trusted that his troop commander, Dave Boris, chose him to be his gunner for his Humvee. They were both killed on Nov. 12, 2007, when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device.

Ellwood, Illinois. Specialist Jacob Lowell. "He loved the Chicago Blackhawks, loved the Bears. A really tough young man," Kolenda said. Lowell was shot in the leg during a firefight. He could have sought medical attention. Instead, he got back to his gun.

"He probably saved a lot of lives," Kolenda said. Lowell was killed in action on June 2, 2007.

Hall, Indiana. Staff Sgt. Ryan Fritsche. He made an impact by getting soldiers from Europe to airborne school in Fort Benning, Georgia. "I get all sorts of notes about Ryan about what people remember," Kolenda said. "He was always bending over backwards to make sure that people got taken care of with the schools and the skills and things that they needed to be successful. He touched a lot of lives in that unit."

On July 27, 2007, Fritsche led his squad in a firefight up a mountain so they could gain an advantage. He was shot and killed instantly.

Minersville, Pennsylvania. Capt. David Boris. "He was like a little brother to me," Kolenda said. "Extraordinary character. Extraordinary competence." And he wasn't afraid to disagree with his superior officer.

"Dave was always able to do it in a way that just made you want to do exactly what he said," Kolenda recalled. During the tour, units were swapped around and Kolenda sent his best, the one led by Boris.

He was killed by an IED on Nov. 12, 2007, in southeastern Afghanistan.

Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia. Maj. Tom Bostick. "Best combat leader I've ever met, hands down," Kolenda said. "Hearing him in a firefight, coordinating airstrikes, artillery, moving his platoons, it was like listening to poetry in motion."

On July 27, 2007, Bostick led his men in a ferocious firefight against around 200 insurgents, one that lasted for hours. Kolenda and Bostick were on the radio as the fighting died down. A little while later, a boom echoed in the valley. Bostick's command post was hit. He bravely counter-attacked so that his men could move to a better position. He was killed by a rocket-propelled grenade.

Telling their stories, Kolenda said, keeps alive the memories of those men.

He is looking forward to this trip. And along the way, he'll meet some of the families of his former paratroopers.

In Spalding, Nebraska, Dar and Mike Pfeifer, the parents of Chris Pfeifer, are eager to meet Kolenda.

"To remember somebody and do something like that is just amazing," Mike Pfeifer said of Kolenda's journey.

They'll gather by a grave up on a hill around three quarters of a mile south of town. Chris Pfeifer's widow plans to be there, along with their daughter, who turns 15 in September.

More information on Kolenda's Memorial Day fundraiser can be found here.

