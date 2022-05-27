ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver's food truck with custard and cheese curds plans stop in Navarre. And it's free!

By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

If you want to try authentic Wisconsin cheese without the expense or the flight, Culver's is going on a "From Wisconsin With Love" free food tour with plans to stop in Navarre on June 8.

Navarre Beach Marine Park will be one of the 17 stops on the nationwide tour, offering free, fresh frozen custard and Wisconsin cheese curds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Although the deal sounds too good to be true, the event is part of a $10,000 donation that Culver's committed to the Navarre Beach Marine Science Station, according to a statement by the company.

Seeing double?: Second Pensacola Culver's restaurant opening this spring

Hot dog stand turns storefront: Seville Quarter hot dog stand owner opens storefront on Pace Blvd., serving specialty dogs

Culver's co-founder Craig Culver said the fun centered around Culver's first-ever food truck is in line with the company's greater purpose to care for the communities of which they are a part.

"It's always been our mission to bring a little bit of Wisconsin to our guests through delicious food and a genuine commitment to caring for people, and this food truck allows us to take that mission on the road," Culver wrote in a statement. "We can't wait to bring the food truck to Navarre and meet so many of our fantastic guests from all over the area."

The Science Station was selected because of its mission to promote marine ecosystem and conservation. It partners with schools across Northwest Florida to educate thousands of K-12 students on the importance of marine, natural resource and watershed issues, according to the Culver's statement.

While at the park, there will be educational games for the children, such as scavenger hunt and sea turtle nest relocation activity led by students from the Navarre Beach Marine Science Station.

The Wisconsin-based Culver's franchise has over 800 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states, with three locations in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, including 4400 Bayou Blvd., 6032 Mobile Highway and 8792 Navarre Parkway.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Culver's food truck with custard and cheese curds plans stop in Navarre. And it's free!

WEAR

Escambia County homeless camp torn down by property owners

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County homeless camp was torn down Friday morning. Escambia County ordered the homeless to move out of the camps near Giese Lane and Highway 98 two weeks ago. Owners of the property where the homeless camp resided tore it down and cleaned up the...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
