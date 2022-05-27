Nigbur's Fine Furniture to close after 45 years in Wausau, liquidation sale underway

WAUSAU – Nigbur's Fine Furniture will close its doors after 45 years in business.

The Nigbur family has owned the store since 1977 when Larry Nigbur purchased Weltman Bros. Furniture in downtown Wausau. The store moved to its current location at 1740 U.S. 51 N. in 1981, and Nigbur's daughter, Linda, joined the company in 1985.

“We’ve been very blessed to serve so many, in so many ways, and have had the honor of being part of their homes,” Nigbur said in a news release.

The business, at the corner of Business 51 North and Campus Drive, across from Fleet Farm on Wausau's north side, is holding a storewide liquidation sale. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The sale will feature marked-down merchandise, including furniture for living rooms, bedrooms and dining rooms. Famous brands include Stressless by Ekornes, Smith Brothers, Simply Amish, Hekman, Norwalk, King Hickory, Hooker Furniture, Durham, Kingsdown, Therapedic and Howard Miller.

Heirloom-quality rugs from around the world will be discounted 65% and home accessories will be up to 70% off, according to the release.

More information about the liquidation sale can be found on the store's website or by calling 715-675-2379.

The building, warehouse and property are for sale. Anyone who is interested can call Larry Nigbur at 715-675-7208.

Correction: Nigbur's Fine Furniture will remain open until the end of its going-out-of-business liquidation event. The store did not indicate a final day of business.

