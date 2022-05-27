ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TALK Greenville: A "Must Love Dogs and Art" home from experienced renovators

By Heather Young
 4 days ago

As Heidi Putnam walked through her Ben Street home, she jokingly said this article should be called “Oops, We Did It Again!” Putnam, and her husband Matt, have now renovated five homes together. Heidi, a local realtor, with Coldwell Banker Caine, was the listing agent for this Ben Street home. But when she held an open house, Matt stopped by and said, “we need to buy this house!” Heidi said at the time, they were living in what she considered her dream home, so she was surprised by Matt’s suggestion. But with son Pearce, away at college, and daughter Miller, going soon, Heidi agreed with Matt that downsizing could be a good option.

After buying the home, they planned to wait until both children were gone to renovate, but Miller insisted she didn’t want to come home to a strange house. So they moved forward immediately. The first step was to build a three-car garage, so Matt would have space for all the woodworking needed for the renovation. Matt grew up in the furniture business and attended fine furniture building school in Western Massachusetts after college. While he and Heidi were raising their family, Matt spent 25+ years in the IT industry. He has since circled back to his passion and purchased MM Custom Woodworks in 2021.

Heidi says the theme of the now-renovated home is “Must Love Dogs and Art.” The couple’s beloved pups, Roscoe and Scout, rule the roost, and the home is adorned from floor to ceiling in art. Heidi loves supporting local artists, along with artwork by her children. Heidi’s friend, Jean Wilson Freeman, handpainted the flowers that adorn the powder room walls.

Both children are at Wofford, but Heidi says they love to come back to the new, “cozier” home. Often, friends will stay over in the apartment over the garage.

Life on Ben Street offers the empty nesters the opportunity to walk or ride bikes into downtown Greenville or nearby Cleveland Park. Asked if she was ready to sell this house and do another renovation, Heidi, ever the realtor, laughed and said, “Matt would kill me … but it IS picture ready!”

