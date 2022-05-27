Memorial Day holiday closings
A number of businesses and agencies will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
Federal offices: Closed Monday.
State offices: Closed Monday.
Brown County offices: Closed Monday.
Aberdeen city offices: Closed Monday.
Garbage pick-up: Residents who normally have their garbage picked up Monday should put garbage out for pick up by 8 a.m. Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday’s garbage will be picked up Tuesday. Recycling will remain on the normal five-day schedule.
Brown County Landfill: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aberdeen Catholic schools: Offices closed.
Aberdeen public schools: Offices closed.
Aberdeen Christian School: Offices closed.
Trinity Lutheran School: Offices closed.
Northern State University: Offices closed.
Presentation College: Offices closed.
Aberdeen Senior Center: Closed.
Dacotah Prairie Museum: Open 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Monday.
K.O. Lee Aberdeen Public Library: Closed Sunday and Monday.
Uptown Aberdeen (formerly Aberdeen Mall): Open noon to 5 p.m.
Golden Ticket: For movie show times, go online to aberdeen.gtcinemas.com/
Capitol Cinema: For movie show times, go online to capitolcinema.net.
The American News will not publish on Monday. The circulation department can be reached at 888-561-3226.
