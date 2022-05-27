ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Memorial Day holiday closings

By American News
American News
American News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C65Cu_0fsDGbZK00

A number of businesses and agencies will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Federal offices: Closed Monday.

State offices: Closed Monday.

Brown County offices: Closed Monday.

Aberdeen city offices: Closed Monday.

Garbage pick-up: Residents who normally have their garbage picked up Monday should put garbage out for pick up by 8 a.m. Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday’s garbage will be picked up Tuesday. Recycling will remain on the normal five-day schedule.

Brown County Landfill: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aberdeen Catholic schools: Offices closed.

Aberdeen public schools: Offices closed.

Aberdeen Christian School: Offices closed.

Trinity Lutheran School: Offices closed.

Northern State University: Offices closed.

Presentation College: Offices closed.

Aberdeen Senior Center: Closed.

Dacotah Prairie Museum: Open 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Monday.

K.O. Lee Aberdeen Public Library: Closed Sunday and Monday.

Uptown Aberdeen (formerly Aberdeen Mall): Open noon to 5 p.m.

Golden Ticket: For movie show times, go online to aberdeen.gtcinemas.com/

Capitol Cinema: For movie show times, go online to capitolcinema.net.

The American News will not publish on Monday. The circulation department can be reached at 888-561-3226.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Dell Rapids teen identified; severe weather ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, May 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sisseton man will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to Domestic Violence Assault. A Browns Valley, Minnesota man will...
DELL RAPIDS, SD
willmarradio.com

One killed, several injured in area weekend traffic crashes

(Carlos MN-) A Carlos woman was hurt in a one vehicle rollover Saturday morning. The state patrol says 37-year-old Jodie Tatro was hurt when her SUV left Highway 29 at Douglas County Road 13 and crashed in the ditch around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Tatro was taken taken to the Alexandria Hospital with life-threatening injuries and authorities believe alcohol was involved in the crash.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
KX News

Man accused of causing double fatality crash, fleeing

WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man is facing charges of leaving the scene of a double fatality crash after his pickup rear-ended a motorcycle with two people aboard in southeastern North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 11 p.m. Saturday on a highway about 6 miles west of […]
LIDGERWOOD, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, SD
Aberdeen, SD
Government
Aberdeen, SD
Society
City
Aberdeen, SD
Brown County, SD
Government
newsdakota.com

Two People Die In Richland County Crash

FARGO, N.D. (NDHP) – Two people are dead after a pickup crashed into the back of a motorcycle on Saturday, May 28th around 11pm. The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) said a motorcycle traveling westbound on Highway 11 was slowing down to make a turn when a pickup rear ended the motorcycle. The impact ejected both occupants from the motorcycle, the driver a 45-year-old man and a passenger a 40-year-old woman from both from Wyndmere, ND died at the scene. The crash happened between Hankinson and Lidgerwood on Highway 11.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
KEYC

Missing North Dakota juvenile may be in Redwood Falls area

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a North Dakota teenager who is believed to have run away from home. The Redwood Falls Police Department says it has received reports that 17-year-old Jazmine Rudland may be in the area. Rudland is...
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota man facing charges, left scene of double fatality crash

WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) - A South Dakota man is facing charges of leaving the scene of a double fatality crash after his pickup rear-ended a motorcycle with two people aboard in southeastern North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 11 p.m. Saturday on a highway about 6 miles west of Hankinson and 6 miles east of Lidgerwood. The two people on the motorcycle, a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, died at the scene. Both of them are residents of Wyndmere, North Dakota. The patrol says the pickup driver, a 41-year-old man from Veblen, South Dakota, fled on foot and was apprehended a few hours later. He has not been formally charged with fleeing. The patrol says other charges are possible.
HANKINSON, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Aberdeen Catholic#Northern State University#Presentation College#Aberdeen Senior Center#Dacotah Prairie Museum#The American News
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man dies in Richland County motorcycle crash

(Fargo, ND) -- A Wydmere man is dead after a crash in Richland County late Saturday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 45-year-old was headed westbound on Highway 11 near mile marker 159 between Lidgerwood and Hankinson on this motorcycle when he slowed to turn onto Richland County Road 3. That is when the motorcycle was rear-ended by a truck driven by 41-year-old Roberto Corona Equiza.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Western Minnesota Crash

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A 73-year-old man is dead and two other people are hospitalized after a crash in western Minnesota Saturday evening. The crash involved two vehicles and occurred on Highway 12 at Big Stone County Road 21 in Odessa Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Darryl Klapel, one of the drivers, died at the scene, the state patrol said. His passenger, a 71-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital, as was the 57-year-old man driving the other vehicle. The state patrol said the extent of their injuries “has not yet been determined.” Few other details about the crash were immediately available.
MINNESOTA STATE
American News

American News

357
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy