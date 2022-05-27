ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Male pedestrian dead after being hit by a vehicle in Houston (Houston, TX)

 4 days ago

A male pedestrian lost his life after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Houston. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on Interstate 69/Eastex Freeway at Aldine Bender Road [...]

