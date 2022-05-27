EXTENSION CORNER: Be mindful of product recalls

Have you been tracking the recent run of product recalls? Many food and household products have been subject to these recalls because of contamination. Our office and our Food Safety and Quality team have been fielding calls about what to do and how to interpret these messages about products.

The first step to take when you hear about a food recall is to check and see if you own the product. The recall will list specific products with a description, brand, name, recall reason, date and lot number. This information is important because those who have uncovered the issue will try to isolate it to the plant or factory that produced it, so it’s the only way to know if the product on your shelf is contaminated.

Second, stop using the product, throw it away and then clean and sanitize the surfaces or utensils used with the product. The FDA maintains a website and online database of recalled food and drugs. While social media or other information sources can be a great first step, the most reliable way to get accurate information is to follow up and verify on the recall database: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts.

Depending on the product, some stores or manufacturers may offer refunds for the problem products. Often the manufacturer's website or customer service number can offer details as to the process for getting a refund. It can vary by product or vendor.

If you or a family member gets sick and you think it could be related to a product, recalled or not, contact your health care provider. Be mindful of these product recalls as they could impact you and your family's health.

Eric Wright is extension coordinator for the Etowah County Extension Office.