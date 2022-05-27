ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do in Nashville this summer: Your guide to fun in Middle Tennessee this summer

By Juan Buitrago and Sydney Satterwhite, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

Summer is here and Nashville has no shortage of things to do to make the most of it.

Besides all the concerts happening this summer, the Middle Tennessee area will also be home to one grand Fourth of July event, the return of CMA Fest and Bonnaroo and the always colorful Tomato Fest.

Whether enjoy the great outdoors or cooling down from the summer heat inside, we got you covered with this list of summer festivals, events and destinations.

Nashville Mac & Cheese Festival (June 4)

A celebration of macaroni. Located at First Horizon Park. Tickets can be purchased upon entry or at Eventbrite.com .

In addition to various versions of mac and cheese, guests will also be able to indulge in a variety of craft beers, wines, and ciders. There will be a live band and other entertainment. Attendees will be able to vote for Nashville's Best Mac and Cheese.

More: Nashville's growth continues: New projects and developments to watch in Music City

Sip TN Nashville Wine Fest (June 4)

Tennessee-based wineries get the spotlight at this event located at the Amqui Station. Tickets can be purchased at SipTN.com/nashville .

Guests will be able to sample wines from Tennessee wineries. Crafts and food will also be available for purchase.

Franklin Pride (June 4)

An event to celebrate the LGBTQIA community in Franklin. Located at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm. No ticket required.

This event will include live music, a drag show, food trucks, a youth activity area, and more.

More: Nashville housing market continues to heat up with no sign of stopping this summer

Ashland City Summerfest (June 7-11)

A 4-day celebration of the Ashland City community. Located at Riverbluff Park. No ticket required.

A great event for families of all ages, Summerfest includes live music performances, carnival games, food vendors, fireworks, and more.

More: While Nashville's dining scene keeps changing, here's your summer guide to what's new in Music City

CMA Fest (June 9-12)

A weekend celebrating and recognizing the accomplishments in country music. Various locations. Tickets available at CMAFest.com .

More: Country Music Association announces initial 2022 CMA Fest Lineup

As the longest-running country music festival in the world, the CMA Fest gives fans the opportunity to indulge in a multitude of events highlighting and commemorating the legacy of country music. Fans can partake in artist meet-and-greets, concerts, tailgating, games, and more. A portion of all proceeds goes toward the CMA foundation and their mission to provide high quality music education to the next generation.

American Artisan Festival (June 17-19)

3-day fine arts festival featuring handmade crafts from all over America. Located in Centennial Park Bandshell. No ticket required.

Attendees will be able to enjoy handmade art, food trucks, handcrafted drinks, and live music. The event will also include a Nashville-style musical program. Kids will be able to enjoy a free creative space.

Moonpie Festival (June 18)

Event celebrating the significance of moonpies. Located in Bell Buckle, TN. No ticket required.

Participants can partake in a variety of moonpie-themed events. Activities include a parade, a 5K and 10 mile race, live music, and contests.

Music City Freedom Festival (June 18-19)

A 2-day event celebrating Juneteenth. Located at Hadley Park. No ticket required.

This annual event will include food trucks, inflatables, local vendors, live music, and games.

Hendersonville Main Street Porch Fest (June 18)

A live music festival for all ages. Located at Hazel Path Business Park. No ticket required.

In addition to music, visitors can enjoy food and shopping vendors.

Tennessee Tiny House Festival (June 18-19)

This 2-day event showcases different types of tiny houses. Located in Nashville. Tickets available upon entry or at UnitedTinyHouse.com/tickets .

This event includes music, workshops and presentations from pioneers in the tiny house industry, children's activities, and more.

Nashville Pride (June 25-26)

A 2-day event celebrating the Nashville LGBTQIA community. Located at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Tickets available at NashvillePride.org .

Nashville Pride Festival: Tanya Tucker, Walk The Moon to headline

The largest LGBTQIA in Tennessee, Nashville Pride gives members of this community and its allies the opportunity to come together for a jam-packed weekend. Guests can attend the parade, which begins at 10am at Broadway & 8th Avenue. Additional events include a vendor market, food trucks, installation art, and entertainment from a range of artists. There will also be a kid & family zone that includes face painting, carnival games, and other activities.

Music City Hot Chicken Festival (July 4)

An event combining local musicians and hot chicken. Located at East Park. No ticket required.

Attendees can enjoy hot chicken from an array of local establishments. There will also be a fire truck parade, local vendors, and an amateur cooking competition. All proceeds will go toward Friends of Shelby Park & Bottoms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e62QD_0fsDGPvU00

Watertown Jazzfest (July 16)

An event highlighting jazz music. Located at the Historic Watertown Square. No ticket required.

Attendees can enjoy food and shopping vendors whilst enjoying the jazz music.

Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival (July 23)

An event commemorating the life and legacy of Jefferson Street as it relates to jazz, blues, and rhythm and blues music. Located at Fisk University. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com .

This event recognizes and celebrates the musical history of Jefferson Street. In addition to music attendees can enjoy music and retail vendors from North Nashville. Ticket proceeds will go towards Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership (J.U.M.P.), an organization dedicated to the economic development and revitalization of North Nashville.

Williamson County Fair (August 5-13)

Annual county fair in Franklin. Located at Williamson County Ag Expo Park. Tickets available upon entry or at WilliamsonCountyFair.org .

Aside from the rides and attractions at the fair, guests can enjoy fireworks, a pig birthing exhibit, a cultural arts exhibit, and more.

Tomato Art Fest (August 12-13)

An art festival celebrating the tomato. Located at Five Points, East Nashville. No ticket required.

Attendees can enjoy a tomato art show, a parade, a home-decorating contest, and more. There will also be tomato-themed food and live music for people of all ages to enjoy.

Wilson County Fair (August 18-27)

Largest county fair in TN. Located at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Tickets can be purchased upon entry or at WilsonCountyFair.net .

In addition to fair attractions, guests can participate in egg contests, pageants, a cornhole tournament, and much more.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Things to do in Nashville this summer: Your guide to fun in Middle Tennessee this summer

