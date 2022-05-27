ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville's growth continues: New projects and developments to watch in Music City

By Juan Buitrago, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

The Nashville skyline isn't the only thing that's changing. With massive development projects slated for the Cumberland River East Bank, the rapid growth in Music City shows no signs of cooling down over the summer.

And it's not just happening downtown. Antioch, Madison and other neighborhoods are all welcoming big changes.

South Nashville just welcomed the opening of Geodis Park, the largest soccer-specific soccer stadium in the U.S., and a new mixed-use project featuring affordable, workforce housing is coming next door .

Here's what else is coming soon to Music City:

Nashville's next chapter is being written on the banks of the Cumberland

The city's urban core is on the verge of a historic blitz of riverfront development that could double downtown's footprint as bridges and other connections bring it across the Cumberland River.

Nearly $10 billion worth of new neighborhoods are in various planning and building stages. Here's what you should know.

Tanger Outlets Nashville to open in 2023

Tanger Outlets officially broke ground mid-May on their 37th outlet mall in the country which will occupy 32 acres in the growing Century Farms development in Antioch. The much-anticipated project has been five years in the making.

The 290,000-square-foot development in Antioch, which is slated for a fall 2023 opening. Here's what stores are coming to Tanger Outlets Nashville.

More: Nashville housing market continues to heat up with no sign of stopping this summer

Turnip Truck announces plans to build its largest location yet in Midtown

The Nashville-based grocery store chain recently announced plan to open its largest location along 20th Ave and Lyle in Midtown sometime during the middle of next year. What to know about the space.

Nashville restaurant scene to welcome new additions

Restaurateur Anthony Scotto of renowned Fresco by Scotto recently announced his first individual project beyond New York City — Luogo , expected to arrive in the Gulch later this year.

Another New York City connection: French-style bistro Pastis will soon have a new location inside Nashville’s reconstructed May Hosiery mixed-use building in Wedgewood-Houston.

More: Things to do in Nashville this summer: Your guide to fun in Middle Tennessee this summer

One of the new additions will be Tennessee's first legal cannabis restaurant , Buds & Brews, an innovative, Germantown-based eatery on 1246 3rd Ave. N., is slated for a 2022 opening.

On Dickerson Pike, the former site of a Piggly Wiggly is slated to become a mixed-used building housing all new eateries from some of Nashville's top restauranteurs. Find out which restaurant concepts have signed leases.

Also coming soon: Chicago's Underground Cocktail Club is expanding to downtown Nashville, centering on Printer's Alley as its next home .

In Donelson, Edley’s Bar-B-Que is opening the chain's sixth and largest location in 2022. The restaurant will be located on Lebanon Pike near the Music City Star train station.

New to Fifth + Broadway

It's no secret that the huge Fifth + Broadway shopping and dining downtown destination has been a hit with tourists and locals alike.  After all, that “was the city’s goal,” said General Manager Tom Miller.

The shopping center has a new Millennial and Gen Z-approved  conceptual ear piercing shop with Studs opening its first Nashville location .

More: While Nashville's dining scene keeps changing, here's your summer guide to what's new in Music City

Nashville's next neighborhood?

On the south edge of the Gulch, a neighborhood born out of a rundown railroad yard just 20 years ago, a new mixed-use district is underway, coined Paseo South Gulch.

Already a few tenants in the are have been announced, including Maiz DLV, local chef Julio Hernandez' first brick-and-mortar for Nixtamal-focused taqueria and tequila bar with Andy Mumma of Barista Parlor and Chopper Tiki.

Other announced tenants include Two Hands, an all-day Australian-inspired café and GoodVets, a veterinary care site for dogs and cats.

South Gulch will also be home to Hi-Wire Brewing expansion

The Asheville-based brewery, best known for its production of ales and lagers, has been distributing beer to Music City for more than five years. Now, it will be making its presence in town permanent with its upcoming 810 Division St. location in the work s.

Coming soon: East Bank Boulevard

Metro documents released in April show how a new arterial boulevard on Nashville’s East Bank could cost as much as $175 million, including a potential new connector bridge across the Cumberland River.

The application provides a fresh glimpse into how numerous projects may intersect in what has quickly become one of Nashville’s hottest areas for major development.

Tennessean reporters Sandy Mazza, Arcelia Martin and Cassandra Stephenson contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville's growth continues: New projects and developments to watch in Music City

