The Buzz: Bergstrom Automotive adding new buildings in Neenah, Grand Chute

NEENAH – Late last year, Tim Bergstrom promised that 2022 would be a busy year for his company.

“It will probably be one of our biggest growth years ever as far as investing and infrastructure,” the Bergstrom Automotive CEO and president told The Post-Crescent in November.

That has held true, as Bergstrom has broken ground on several projects since the new year. The most notable is the construction of a new Lincoln dealership at the existing Bergstrom campus at 525 S. Green Bay Rd. in Neenah, next to Festival Foods at the Winneconne Avenue exit off Interstate 41. The 6,000-square-foot dealership, which will feature a glass showroom and electric vehicle displays, is set to open Sept. 15.

Bergstrom said he believes the time is right to make an investment in Lincoln, Ford’s luxury brand, as it begins to add battery technology to its SUVs.

“(Ford is) looking for dealers to be committed to the luxury brand and we believe in them, we believe in northeastern Wisconsin,” Bergstrom told The Post-Crescent Thursday. “(Northeast Wisconsin) needs a luxury Lincoln dealership and a luxury Lincoln experience, so we’re going to build it for them.”

There’s also a flurry of activity at the Bergstrom campus on Victory Lane in Grand Chute. Construction began about two months ago on new facilities for Bergstrom’s Hyundai, Mazda and Porsche dealerships. Those projects should be complete in August, according to Bergstrom.

Bergstrom also recently completed a large addition to its BMW and Mercedes-Benz service center. The recent upgrades on Victory Lane were based on guest retention, Bergstrom said.

“We’ve had so much success in guests coming back to not only get their car maintained but repaired and also repurchased,” he said. “These guest spaces for these brands have grown and we need to invest in them.”

