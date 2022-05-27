ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford, Hyundai among vehicle recalls this week

By U.S. National Highway Traffic & Safety Administration
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cREKO_0fsDGIzd00

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for May 19 through 26, including a Ford recall involving 310,203 units and a Hyundai recall involving 239,000 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:

Ford

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 Escape and 2021 Lincoln Corsair vehicles equipped with 2.5L hybrid powertrains. Insufficient welds inside the high voltage battery may fail, resulting in a loss of drive power. 27 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2022 Mustang vehicles equipped with an Image Processing Module A (IPMA) or forward-facing camera. The camera is misaligned to the vehicle, resulting in the camera not functioning as intended. 32 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 Mustang Mach-E vehicles equipped with all-wheel drive. The powertrain control module (PCM) functional safety software may fail to detect a software error, resulting in unintended acceleration, unintended deceleration, or a loss of drive power. 464 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2016 Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 vehicles. Dust may accumulate in the steering wheel clock spring, causing a disconnection in the electrical connection, resulting in the driver air bag not deploying as intended. 310,203 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. An engine compartment fire may occur while driving or parked, even with the ignition in the "Off" position. 39,013 units are affected. Read more

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2019-2022 Accent, 2021-2023 Elantra, and 2021-2022 Elantra HEV vehicles. In the event of a crash, the front driver-side and/or passenger-side seat belt pretensioners may explode upon deployment. 239,000 units are affected. Read more

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2022 Ioniq 5 vehicles. A software error in the Shifter Control Unit (SCU) may disengage the parking mechanism, which can allow the vehicle to rollaway. 10,729 units are affected. Read more

Jeep

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2022 Jeep Wrangler vehicles. The side marker lights may not function due to an incompatible tail light assembly wiring harness. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment." 15 units are affected. Read more

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L vehicles. The vehicle's hazard lights may flash when the brake pedal is applied. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment." 20 units are affected. Read more

Kia

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2022 Telluride vehicles. Excess adhesive in a circuit board within the instrument cluster may cause the instrument cluster display screen to be blank. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 101, "Control and Displays." 2,761 units are affected. Read more

Kia Motor America (Kia) is recalling certain 2022 EV6 vehicles. A software error in the Shifter Control Unit (SCU) may disengage the parking mechanism, which can allow the vehicle to rollaway. 9,014 units are affected. Read more

Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC (Land Rover) is recalling certain 2022 New Range Rover vehicles. Due to improperly tightened fasteners, the front crash sensors may become loose and malfunction. 19 units are affected. Read more

Lincoln

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 Escape and 2021 Lincoln Corsair vehicles equipped with 2.5L hybrid powertrains. Insufficient welds inside the high voltage battery may fail, resulting in a loss of drive power. 27 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. An engine compartment fire may occur while driving or parked, even with the ignition in the "Off" position. 39,013 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2021 GLB 250 vehicles. The level sensor linkage on the rear axle might not have been installed properly, which could affect the headlight leveling function. 88 units are affected. Read more

Toyota

Gulf States Toyota, Inc. (GST) is recalling certain 2022 4Runner, Tacoma, Highlander, and Highlander Hybrid vehicles. The load carrying capacity modification labels may not be permanent and can fade, becoming illegible. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 110, "Tire Selection and Rims." 661 units are affected. Read more

To find more recalls for vehicles, groceries, consumer products and more, visit USA TODAY's searchable recalls database.

Comments / 3

