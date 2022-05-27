ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former GOP governor, Obama official decry partisanship during virtual Tennessee forum

By Logan Washburn, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

The Tennessee Democracy Forum hosted a former New Jersey governor and a former Obama official to discuss the current state of American democracy on Thursday.

"This isn't about Republican or Democrat. This is about democracy," said former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, a Republican.

Whitman spoke with former Obama administration official Norman Eisen about what they consider one of the main obstacles to American democracy, namely, increasing partisanship. David Eichenthal, a board member of the Tennessee Democracy Forum , moderated the event.

Whitman and Eisen mainly discussed skepticism about the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as symptoms of this partisanship.

"This is part of a coordinated attack on our democracy," Whitman said. "It is so crucial to protect our democracy and the rule of law, and to protect that peaceful transition we've always enjoyed that set this country apart from all others."

Whitman said Republicans have simply been calling "foul" when they dislike election results. Eisen blamed this partially on what he termed "Trumpery."

"The 2020 election was a great referendum on the direction of our country and the direction of our democracy," Eisen said. "The American people chose democracy."

Whitman thinks the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was part of a larger movement to overturn the election, she said.

"I think there was a group of people, certainly, who went there just to protest," Whitman said. "It was all my worst fears, once they got to the Capitol and started to breach the Capitol itself."

Eisen said he thinks this transpired because of President Trump's leadership style.

"You had a democracy assaulter in the White House, attempting to use the levers of power," Eisen said. "The Jan. 6 hearings will be important to illuminate exactly what transpired."

Whitman and Eisen both recommended several steps to remedy America's growing political divide, including open primaries.

"I'm all for them because they force candidates to talk to people outside of their party," Whitman said. "Everybody, especially in primaries, just focuses on their 'base,' and that tends to get more extreme."

Individuals should consider news from different perspectives to understand the entire picture, said Whitman, who also served as the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency during George W. Bush administration.

"The internet provides a lot of ways that make it really easy to pick and choose stories that reinforce your already-evolved opinion," Whitman said. "You have to get outside your comfort zone and look at both sides."

Eisen, who served as U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic, said public officials should combat what he called "disinformation" by simply telling the truth, rather than repeating false information.

"You might be tempted, say on Twitter, to tweet on top of that false statement. Don't do it, you're just amplifying the lie." Eisen said. "Tell the truth."

Tennessee Democracy Forum is a nonprofit focused on building "a pro-democracy movement that crosses ideological and political lines." Eichenthal was active in New York City and Democratic politics before moving to Tennessee to serve as city finance officer for then-Mayor Bob Corker in Chattanooga.

The Tennessee Democracy Forum will host its next discussion in the Conversation on Democracy series on June 13 in Chattanooga.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Former GOP governor, Obama official decry partisanship during virtual Tennessee forum

