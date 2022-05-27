ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This is your place': The FSSD Performing Arts Center is now complete

By Anika Exum, Nashville Tennessean
The new Franklin Special School District Performing Arts Center is now officially complete.

The district celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting on May 20, welcoming leaders and community members to tour the long-awaited new facility located on Poplar Grove School campus.

"It's an exciting time to be part of FSSD, the community and the family," FSSD board chair Robert Blair said.

Construction on the 34,400 square-foot PAC began in 2020. The space includes an auditorium and stage, pre-performance spaces and prop rooms, a building workshop, concession stand, and a ticket booth.

With help and input from local historians and long-time community members, the space also houses the "FSSD Legacy Gallery," exhibiting historic moments and artifacts from the district's 100-plus-year history.

“The Franklin Special School District places an intentional focus on educating the whole child. That means that we believe the fine arts are not only necessary but are a critical component of student learning,” FSSD director of schools David Snowden said in a news release. “We look forward to this state-of-the-art facility providing students and community members with a meaningful way to participate in the arts.”

The PAC will be a space to hold school plays and musicals and graduation ceremonies for FSSD's eight schools, as well as other events held by the community.

Current board member Tim Stillings was board chair when plans for both the PAC and the newly completed Poplar Grove Elementary School gymnasium were initially presented.

"As a board of education we promise equitable and appropriate spaces and systems to support the FSSD mission that fosters academic, social, emotional, physical and creative development in each student," he said.

"This is your place," he said to students in the audience. "This is your incubator. Use it and astound us."

Anika Exum is a reporter covering Williamson County at The Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network — Tennessee. Reach her at aexum@tennessean.com, 615-347-7313 or on Twitter @aniexum.

