Tennessean/Metro Parks Schooldays Golf Tournament rescheduled; registration still open

The 98th annual Tennessean/Metro Parks Schooldays Golf Tournament has been rescheduled.

The tournament open to boys and girls ages 12-17 was originally scheduled for June 7-9. It will now be played July 11-13.

The tournament will be at McCabe Golf Course.

Applications are available at tickets.tennessean.com/e/the-tennessean-schooldays-7 .

There is no entry fee. The application period will remain open until all 160 spots are filled.

The top 16 boys and eight girls advance after the first round of medal play into match play the final two days.

Carter Stroup became only the third 14-year-old to win the boys championship last year. He defeated Ace Hogg 1-up on an extra playoff hole in the final.

Ava Bankston defeated Alex Crews 3 and 2 for the girls championship.

All champions and runners-up from 2021 are expected to return.

