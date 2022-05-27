ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farragut, TN

How Pitt basketball signee Avery Strickland went from Farragut softball star to state track medalist

By Emily Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago

MURFREESBORO — This time last year, Avery Strickland was hoisting the Class AAA state championship trophy with the Farragut softball team.

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh women's basketball signee stood on the podium at the state track and field championships and received a third place medal in the 4x400-meter relay. It was her second state appearance this school year after leading the Farragut girls basketball team to a runner-up finish in Class 4A.

"It's been so much fun and I'm just so grateful," Strickland said. "Going to three states (in high school) is just amazing. I literally can't even describe it."

Strickland last ran competitively in middle school and decided to return track this year because of how time-consuming the softball team's schedule and travel are. She was a standout on last year's championship team, batting .637 and scoring 50 runs.

TSSAA SOFTBALL SCHEDULE: TSSAA softball state tournament 2022 schedule for Spring Fling

TSSAA BASEBALL SCHEDULE: TSSAA baseball state tournament 2022 schedule, scores for Spring Fling

BLUE CAIN: Blue Cain, Knoxville Catholic basketball star, transferring to IMG Academy for 2022-23

Because her primary sport is basketball, track also helped Strickland build speed and endurance more than playing softball. She said walking away from her former team was hard, but she has savored the opportunity to reconnect with old teammates from her middle school days.

"All through middle school we won in track, so I was like might as well go do it again," Strickland laughed. "I grew up loving (softball), but I always loved track too and I decided to give it another chance. I'm just so glad I got to be my old friends and just hang out."

Strickland ran the first leg of Farragut's 4x400, which finished in 4:02.23. She wasn't surprised that she reached the state podium in her first high school track season, because she and teammate Lexi Foley, who ran the second leg, ran on a 4x400 team together in middle school that won district and sectional championships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nATso_0fsDG0Bo00

Farragut's 4x400 season isn't over yet: The team plans to compete at New Balance Outdoor Nationals at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field from June 16-19. However, Strickland is moving into Pittsburgh on June 5 for basketball preseason and will have to juggle staying in track shape with her workouts on the court.

"We're starting practices and training right after we move in, and we're going to Italy in August," she said. "I have to talk to my coaches about it, but I'm hoping I'll get to get on Pitt's track a little bit, because that would be really fun."

Though it will be a challenging few weeks, Strickland is excited to begin her college career and to have the opportunity to share one final experience with her high school teammates.

"Obviously I'm so sad to be leaving everyone, but I'll be training for something I've dreamed of my whole life," she said. "I just know I'm going to really miss my people so being able to come back and see them again (for Nationals) is going to be awesome."

Contact Emily Adams at eaadams@gannett.com or on Twitter @eaadams6 .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How Pitt basketball signee Avery Strickland went from Farragut softball star to state track medalist

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL Class 2A baseball championship preview: Serra Catholic vs. Neshannock

1-Serra Catholic (22-0) vs. 7-Neshannock (17-6) On the air: Trib HSSN (video) Serra Catholic — Through their first 21 games of the season, the top-seeded Eagles were undefeated and had outscored their opponents by an average of 10.9 runs per game. That included a 9-4 victory over No. 16 Beth-Center in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs and a 13-3 win over No. 8 Laurel in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, things got interesting. Serra Catholic needed a one-out RBI single by outfielder Max Rocco in the bottom of the seventh to come away with a 6-5 victory over No. 5 Riverside.
NEW CASTLE, PA
FanSided

Pittsburgh Basketball: Seikou Sisoho Jawara the ideal next guard pickup

Pittsburgh Basketball is looking to land at least one more guard this offseason. Could Seikou Sisoho Jawara be the missing piece on the roster?. After losing seven players to the NCAA transfer portal, Pittsburgh Basketball has been slowly rebuilding its roster this offseason. To this point, they landed six newcomers to the team. That includes forwards Jorge and Guillermo Díaz Graham, center Fede Federico, and combo forward Blake Hinson.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farragut, TN
Sports
City
Farragut, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Farragut, TN
Basketball
ESPN

Jordan Addison says decision to transfer from Pittsburgh Panthers to USC Trojans football team was a 'gut move'

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Wide receiver Jordan Addison on Saturday described his decision to transfer from Pittsburgh to USC as a personal "gut move." Speaking for the first time since his decision to pick USC over Texas and Alabama, Addison, who was at Steve Clarkson's quarterback retreat on Saturday, said he first started thinking about transferring once the Panthers underwent coaching changes. In December, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple resigned and was replaced by Frank Cignetti Jr. while wide receivers coach Brennan Marion was hired away by Texas at the end of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Tssaa Softball#Knoxville Catholic#Img Academy
FOX Sports

Bo Scarbrough boosts Stallions' offense in playoff-clinching win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Stallions coach Skip Holtz wanted folks sitting inside the media conference room at Protective Stadium to know that he’s happy. He’s happy his team came from behind to beat the Pittsburgh Maulers 26-16 on Sunday. He’s happy that his team improved to 7-0, and he’s happy his team became the second to earn entry into the playoffs before Memorial Day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania handles Maryland in Big 33 victory

HARRISBURG — For those immersed in Navy’s football program and its remarkably successful spread-option attack, the saying is A’s make plays. Well, Eli Heidenreich may be a month away from his introduction to life at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., but for at least one more day the Mt. Lebanon senior and future Middie A back was busy making plays not for his school — but for his state.
behindthesteelcurtain.com

The Mystery of the “Stranger Things” Steelers Fan

(Author’s Note: The following contains only the most minor spoilers from the new season of “Stranger Things.” I swear this is safe to read.) We all know just how well-represented Steelers Nation is throughout the world. There are fans in every corner of the country, maybe even the world. And that includes fictional worlds. This week, while “Stranger Things” junkies binged on season four, eagle-eyed fans from SWPA noticed a very special cameo.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
CBS News

Pittsburgh ranked as best place to live in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh has landed inside the top-30 and takes Pennsylvania's top spot as the best city in the state to live in, according to U.S. News and World Report. The list, which ranks the best 150 cities to live in across the country, gave Pittsburgh the #26 spot...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA team takes on the Murph Challenge to honor Lt. Michael Murphy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some KDKA team members took the time on Sunday to remember Lt. Michael Murphy, a fallen Navy SEAL.It's called the Murph Challenge -- a workout done across the country each Memorial Day weekend.KDKA's Briana Smith and Royce Jones were among other team members to partake in the challenge.The workout consists of a 1 mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another 1 mile run.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Paid extras needed for season 2 of 'Mayor of Kingstown,' filming in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Paid background extras are needed for season two of "Mayor of Kingstown," the Paramount+ series filming in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Film Office said they're looking for kids, teens and adults to portray locals, officers, prisoners, diner patrons, night club goers and more to create a town similar to Detroit.Starring Jeremy Renner and Emma Laird, "Mayor of Kingstown" follows power brokers in a Michigan town "where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry," exploring themes of systematic racism, corruption and inequality.Season two will be produced by Pittsburgh's own Antoine Fuqua.The series will film from late June through October. No experience is necessary and COVID-19 vaccinations aren't required, though testing will be provided. For more information on how to apply, click here. Disclosure: Paramount+ and KDKA-TV are owned by Paramount Global.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese announces restructuring moves

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese announced Saturday the merger of 10 parishes into three new merged parishes, to take effect this summer. In the Cranberry, Ellwood City, and Zelienople regions, the parishes of Saint Ferdinand (Cranberry Township), Saint Gregory (Evans City/Zelienople) and Holy Redeemer (Ellwood City/Koppel/Wampum) will merge to become the new Divine Grace parish.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh once again featured as an answer on Jeopardy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "What is, 'the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette?'"That's right, once again our fair city was an answer on the popular game show Jeopady! Our news partners were the subject as noted in the above tweet by Post-Gazette Sports Photojournalist Matt Freed. The category was "Ends in 'Ette'" and of course, the PG obviously ends with those four letters. Earlier this month, Pittsburgh was featured as a Daily Double, but...they got the name slightly wrong. It's the Fern Hollow Bridge, but we'll give them a pass because if there's one thing we Pittsburghers love - it's referencing our home-tahn!
PITTSBURGH, PA
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy