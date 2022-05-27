How Pitt basketball signee Avery Strickland went from Farragut softball star to state track medalist

MURFREESBORO — This time last year, Avery Strickland was hoisting the Class AAA state championship trophy with the Farragut softball team.

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh women's basketball signee stood on the podium at the state track and field championships and received a third place medal in the 4x400-meter relay. It was her second state appearance this school year after leading the Farragut girls basketball team to a runner-up finish in Class 4A.

"It's been so much fun and I'm just so grateful," Strickland said. "Going to three states (in high school) is just amazing. I literally can't even describe it."

Strickland last ran competitively in middle school and decided to return track this year because of how time-consuming the softball team's schedule and travel are. She was a standout on last year's championship team, batting .637 and scoring 50 runs.

Because her primary sport is basketball, track also helped Strickland build speed and endurance more than playing softball. She said walking away from her former team was hard, but she has savored the opportunity to reconnect with old teammates from her middle school days.

"All through middle school we won in track, so I was like might as well go do it again," Strickland laughed. "I grew up loving (softball), but I always loved track too and I decided to give it another chance. I'm just so glad I got to be my old friends and just hang out."

Strickland ran the first leg of Farragut's 4x400, which finished in 4:02.23. She wasn't surprised that she reached the state podium in her first high school track season, because she and teammate Lexi Foley, who ran the second leg, ran on a 4x400 team together in middle school that won district and sectional championships.

Farragut's 4x400 season isn't over yet: The team plans to compete at New Balance Outdoor Nationals at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field from June 16-19. However, Strickland is moving into Pittsburgh on June 5 for basketball preseason and will have to juggle staying in track shape with her workouts on the court.

"We're starting practices and training right after we move in, and we're going to Italy in August," she said. "I have to talk to my coaches about it, but I'm hoping I'll get to get on Pitt's track a little bit, because that would be really fun."

Though it will be a challenging few weeks, Strickland is excited to begin her college career and to have the opportunity to share one final experience with her high school teammates.

"Obviously I'm so sad to be leaving everyone, but I'll be training for something I've dreamed of my whole life," she said. "I just know I'm going to really miss my people so being able to come back and see them again (for Nationals) is going to be awesome."

