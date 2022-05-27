ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Miss baseball vs. UTSA at C-USA Tournament 2022: Live score updates

By Jason Munz, Hattiesburg American
Southern Miss baseball has a chance to advance to the Conference USA Tournament semifinals Friday.

That's when the 12th-ranked Golden Eagles (42-14) will take on UTSA (36-19) at Pete Taylor Park. First pitch is set for 10 a.m. The Golden Eagles won Wednesday, beating UAB 4-3 , to reach the second round.

The Roadrunners took two out of three from Southern Miss in a series at Pete Taylor Park earlier this month.

The Golden Eagles will send right-hander Hurston Waldrep (6-1, 2.85 ERA) to the mound. Waldrep recently garnered first-team all-conference honors.

Southern Miss baseball vs. UTSA score, live updates

