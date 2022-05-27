Former OKC legislator never charged over lobbyist's sexual assault accusation

Prosecutors have declined to charge former state Rep. Jose Cruz with sexual battery over an incident with a lobbyist New Year's Eve at her Oklahoma City apartment.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said the decision was made after the lobbyist never turned over her phone for a forensic examination so police could complete an investigation.

"On March 22 ... the case was declined due to the reporting person’s lack of cooperation with the investigation,” Prater told The Oklahoman on Wednesday.

The lobbyist, Sarah Rivin, disputed that Thursday.

"I was under the impression that I had been cooperating with law enforcement, and I was surprised to receive a call from the press on this matter without the simple courtesy of a call from the DA’s office," she told The Oklahoman.

"I came forward. I put my life on hold and career on the line to do what I thought I was supposed to do. I have not shied away from speaking with law enforcement about this incident, and would still appreciate a meeting with the DA’s office."

Cruz, D-Oklahoma City, resigned in January after admitting he acted inappropriately during a New Year's Eve gathering.

"I deeply regret my conduct and that my actions made someone else uncomfortable. I’m upset with myself and embarrassed," he said.

"I consider myself a champion of women and have deep respect for my female colleagues and friends. However, my conduct that evening was inappropriate. I take full responsibility for my behavior and I apologize."

The lobbyist told police Jan. 23 that Cruz sexually assaulted her at the party.

She said Cruz followed her into her bathroom between 10 and 11 p.m. Dec. 31, police reported. She said he closed the door and told her he had been watching her all night and that her legs were nice.

"She told me, 'I made it clear I was uncomfortable,'" the police officer wrote in the report.

Rivin said Cruz then ran his hand up her skirt on her inner thigh, according to the report.

She later emailed police screenshots from her phone of texts she said were from Cruz, according to the report.

She also showed The Oklahoman and an Oklahoma City television station the text messages.

The first text messages read: “Im (sic) so drunk. Thanks For the invite. Happy 2022. I’m so sorry. Really really sorry.”

The later text messages read: “Hi. We left your party. I was only trying to say hello. ... Please don’t tell anyone. I’m so sorry.”

In media interviews Jan. 24, Rivin said, "You don't expect that when you have friends over for a party in your home that you’ll be assaulted in your own home. Especially by someone that you trust in a personal and professional setting.

"It's a very small bathroom so I was blocked in. I know I made it clear that I wanted it to stop. He said some inappropriate things and he touched me inappropriately. I know I made it clear I was uncomfortable.”

She said Cruz and his wife both attended the party and left after midnight.

The district attorney said investigators and prosecutors in his office took the sexual battery allegation seriously. He said they worked together "to pursue available evidence in an attempt to determine the facts of the matter."

"Investigators interviewed available witnesses and attempted to follow up on any electronic evidence that might be relevant," Prater said.

He explained that investigators specifically asked that she allow her phone to be forensically examined "to retrieve data relevant to the investigation."

He said police wanted to assure the accuracy of the screenshots and get necessary information about the time, date and place of the texts.

"Also of potential evidentiary value would be any other relevant messages that could provide context to the disclosed screenshots," he said. "After initially agreeing to surrender her phone for the forensic examination, the reporting person did not respond to investigators' requests to make the phone available.

"Multiple messages were left for the reporting person, but there was no response. Attempts to contact the reporting person through her attorney were unsuccessful. For several weeks investigators waited for the reporting person to communicate with them. That did not occur."

Sexual battery is a felony offense.

Rivin's attorney said Thursday police were at fault.

"Our office made multiple requests to the investigating officer to set up a meeting with the district attorney’s office regarding this case in order to cooperate," attorney Liz George said.

"Our request was simple: we wanted to sit down with someone from the DA’s office to walk through what this process would look like for Sarah since these cases can take years to resolve and completely disrupt victim’s lives.

"Our requests for a meeting were not responded to, and the first we heard about their decision was from The Oklahoman."

Rivin said Thursday, "Dozens of women in Oklahoma are assaulted daily, and they don’t come forward for a variety of reasons. It was in honor of their voices, and for their suffering and courage, that I made the most difficult decision in my life to report a crime committed against me by a person in power.

"If you are a victim of abuse, please don’t let my experience stop you from reporting it if you can do so safely. I have no regrets, and I will continue to share my story with other victims. It is meaningful and rewarding to tell the truth."

Rivin agreed for her name to be used when she spoke to the media in January. The Oklahoman does not typically identify anyone reporting a sexual assault.

Cruz, an attorney, was elected in 2020 to represent House District 89 in south Oklahoma City, a heavily Hispanic area. He had planned to run for reelection this year and had already accepted more than $25,000 in donations.

He did not give a statement to police at the advice of his attorney, authorities said.

His wife filed for divorce in February.

His attorney, Malcolm Savage, declined to comment Thursday on the decision not to file a charge. In response to a question, the attorney did say, "There were no private financial arrangements made of any kind. I will state that unequivocally for the record."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Former OKC legislator never charged over lobbyist's sexual assault accusation