De Pere, WI

What are your opinions about life in De Pere? A survey asks residents to voice their thoughts

By Doug Schneider, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago

DE PERE – De Pere residents are being asked to help determine how well the city is serving its people — and how it might improve in areas in which residents want or expect more.

The city is conducting an online survey of residents with an eye toward maintaining quality in areas in which De Pere does well, and making things better in areas where residents say improvement is needed.

The city began collecting responses through its online link May 16. The survey, being conducted in partnership with the St. Norbert College Strategic Research Institute , based in De Pere, is scheduled to end June 3.

To take the survey, go to www.deperewi.gov and click the "take our community survey button" on the right side of the page.

Questions run from specific — how many times have you used this city-owned swimming pool in the past three years? — to more general, asking for ideas to make the community more welcoming to people who don't follow traditional gender roles.

Through Wednesday morning, St. Norbert had received more than 650 completed responses, said city spokesman Andrew Pantzlaff. He said the initial number of responses reflect a good start but that  officials would welcome responses from as many of the city's nearly 9,800 homes as possible.

The city hopes to have one adult per household answer the survey. The survey should require no more than 15 minutes to complete. Responses are confidential; no names are required from participants.

“We are up and running, and have more than 650 completed surveys with more coming in each day," Pantzlaff said, quoting an email from St. Norbert. "Our intention is to close the survey the Friday after Memorial Day."

The city notified residents about the survey via a mailing earlier in May.

Contact Doug Schneider at (920) 431-8333, or DSchneid@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @PGDougSchneider .

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: What are your opinions about life in De Pere? A survey asks residents to voice their thoughts

