ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, WI

Townsend considers options after residents reject plan to build new town hall

By Kent Tempus, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago

TOWNSEND – Town residents on May 14 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to construct a new town hall for as much as $1.9 million, apparently because it didn’t include a new fire station.

Town chairman Carla Van Camp attributed the loss to the fire department and its supporters who “overwhelmed” the special town meeting.

“The fire department wants a new fire department. They feel that that’s more important than a town hall that’s almost condemned,” Van Camp said.

Fire Chief Dawn Herlache said her department had played no role in shooting down the measure, which failed 70-125 (with three abstentions).

Many residents, she explained, wondered why a new fire department couldn’t be included in the $1.9 million plan, which was estimated to add $35 to the property taxes on a $100,000 home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9MPI_0fsDFn7p00

“My personal opinion is, I think the biggest reason why it didn’t pass is a lot of people didn’t feel that they were getting a good explanation of what that $1.9 million was completely covering,” she said.

The proposed structure would have provided more office room, a kitchen with retractable service windows, and storage room for tables and chairs. It would also have about 200 square feet additional space for community activities than the current facility.

Van Camp said the current building is used for a variety of events – family gatherings, blood drives, classes, funerals – more than 200 times a year, she said.

“It’s a busy town hall,” Van Camp said.

However, she said the pole building put up more than 50 years ago “is basically falling apart.”

The building is poorly insulated, the electrical system is not up to code, the floors are in poor condition, and signs of mold are in the attic and wall, she said. The septic system has been condemned and can’t be replaced.

Van Camp said the town board and a group of community residents began planning for a new building about 4½ years ago, but it was put off until about a year ago because of the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6rmC_0fsDFn7p00

Town residents John and Monica Zeller noted the original budget for the project was $1.57 million, but residents said that didn’t include numerous costs, such as signage, landscaping, site utilities and others.

In a letter, the Zellers said the board responded by increasing the proposal to $1.9 million, though they contended the town hasn’t determined if that was just a guess or a realistic number.

“It has been mentioned that our fire department building is also in need of repairs and at what time will the residents be asked to fund this building project?” they asked in a letter. “Should we not incorporate all of our town buildings into a master facility plan that would give residents a clear picture of our pending needs?"

In a letter read to electors before the vote, town resident Kathleen Marsh said she’d seen the Zellers’ letter and agreed with it and another a letter on the topic published by an area paper.

Still, the current town hall is in too bad of shape to not move ahead with the project, she added.

“If we vote no today, that building will either burn down, blow down, fall down or be condemned and torn down. And then what will we do?” Marsh asked.

Herlache said she asked about whether a new fire department was being considered at one of the early planning meetings for the new town hall. She said she was told there wasn’t enough room for both on the site, on a nearby property already owned by the town.

The current fire department building does need some maintenance, she said. Located in separate building just north of the town hall, it received a $195,000 addition in 2006, which provided room for trucks and training.

“It’s not falling apart by any means,” Herlache said. “We don’t have to have a new fire department right now, but some thinking is that if you’re going to spend this much money, why not take care of both at the same time?”

Van Camp said the new site doesn’t have direct access to the highway like the current site. If the new hall would have been approved, she said, the fire department could have access to the existing town hall property, which it could have used for the annual July 4 events it holds as a fundraiser.

She expected the question to be defeated when she opened the special meeting for discussion, and noted that one local business had even made up T-shirts opposing the project.

“We’ll see where this goes,” Van Camp said. “We have some options.”

FOR MORE OCONTO COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website!

Contact Kent Tempus at (920) 431-8226 or ktempus@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Townsend considers options after residents reject plan to build new town hall

Comments / 1

Related
wisfarmer.com

Brickstead Dairy to host Brown County June dairy breakfast

GREENLEAF, Wis. – While many on-farm June dairy breakfasts were either cancelled or scaled back the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the events are returning to a more normal format this year, including in Brown County. One of the earliest is the Brown County...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Outdoor Wheelchair Now Available in Manitowoc County

People with a love of the outdoors but who have mobility issues can now reserve an outdoor wheelchair in Manitowoc County. Mishicot resident, Roger Vander Logt, is a volunteer for Access Ability Wisconsin. Vander Logt is assisting in the coordination of checking out this specialized equipment and by doing so...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Eileen Daniel, Rob Swearingen set to square off for 34th Assembly District

A new candidate announced her run for the assembly seat representing Vilas and Oneida Counties. Eileen Daniel will be running as a Democrat to represent Assembly District 34. Daniel is the Rhinelander City Council President. She's lived in Rhinelander for 18 years. Daniel said she would vote for women's right to bodily autonomy if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court as expected.
RHINELANDER, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Townsend, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
WJFW-TV

Tree kills two campers in Price County

TOWN OF LAKE - Two Minnesota campers were killed by a falling tree in Price County on Sunday. The sheriff’s office received a call at 5:43 PM that a tree had fallen and struck two people who were seated at a picnic table near their campsite in the Town of Lake.
PRICE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Lincoln County puts out urgent call to find home for 3 teenage girls

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Lincoln County Social Services is hoping to keep three teenage girls who need a home, together. The Lincoln County Health Department shared on its Facebook page, Social Services is in urgent need of the right person to open their hearts and home to become a licensed foster home for the placement of three teenage girls who are without a parent or guardian.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Press Times news briefs for the week of May 27

GREEN BAY – Kinsey Lehr has taken over the role of Green Bay School Board secretary for Beth Jones, as she announced she is leaving the district for a different position. Before assuming the role, Lehr was the executive assistant to Claudia Henrickson, executive director of Student Services. Jones’...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Town#Property Taxes
WNCY

After Two Years Away, Celebrate De Pere Returns in Force

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ) — Celebrate De Pere is back after a long hiatus. The annual Memorial day festival returns after two years away during the pandemic. “It wasn’t fun. They weren’t easy decisions,” said Brandon Beard with Celebrate De Pere. “You didn’t know what was happening the next day [during the pandemic], much less months in advance. We had to put security deposits down. We had to make a decision pretty early on as to whether or not this is going to go or not.”
DE PERE, WI
thebrillionnews.com

Sundae on the Farm canceled for '22

The Calumet County Dairy Promotion Committee has announced that the annual Calumet County “Sundae” on a Dairy Farm will not be held in 2022 due to a scheduling conflict. The annual “Sundae” event will return in 2023. Shiloh Dairy LLC in Brillion will host the 36th...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Former Marshfield Municipal Clerk Appears in Court

The former Marshfield Municipal Clerk appeared in Wood County Court. Susan Carlson has been charged for allegedly taking tens of thousands of dollars in fines and citation payments and funneling them into her own personal accounts, instead of passing them on to the city's finance office. Many of those funds came in the form of cash payments. The thefts are believed to have happened over a five year period between 2015 and late 2020. Carlson retired from the clerk of courts position in 2021. The case came to light after her replacement found irregularities in the city's books, sparking a year-long investigation.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Power restored after car hits powerline in Brown Co.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly 2,000 WPS customers in Brown County have lost power due to a Sunday afternoon crash. According to the Ashwaubenon Public Safety, a crash occurred at the crossroads of Ashland Avenue Access road and Baeten Road. An officer with the Ashwaubenon Public Safety told Local...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
WausauPilot

Marshfield, Adams shut down wells due to PFAS pollution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Marshfield and Adams have joined the list of Wisconsin cities that have shut down municipal wells due to PFAS contamination. Wisconsin Public Radio reported that the state Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that sampling in the two cities has detected PFAS levels exceeding 20 parts per trillion, a health standard recommended by the state Department of Health Services.
MARSHFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin Army Reserve unit prepares to deploy to the Middle East

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Memorial Day is a time to honor fallen soldiers, but some Army Reserve soldiers from Wisconsin are preparing to deploy overseas. Over the weekend the 395th Ordnance Company said their farewells in Appleton. "As it got closer, you know, the emotions started coming a little bit...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Is a front license plate required in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see a few vehicles with no front license plate attached. Is that allowed in Wisconsin?. If two license plates are issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), state law requires both plates be attached to the vehicle. One must be on the front and the other on the rear.
WEAU-TV 13

Nine people rescued from boat stuck in shallow Lake Winnebago water

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Nine people were rescued from a boat stuck in shallow Lake Winnebago water Sunday. The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office responded to the situation around 7:51 p.m. Sergeant Ryan Zitlow said the boat got stuck “straight out from Wendts Marine” near the Winnebago/Fond du Lac County border.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WSAW

Update: Stevens Point acid leak contained

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Hazmat teams are responding to a developing situation in Stevens Point. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office per the Stevens Point Fire Chief, crews responded to a sulfuric acid leak Thursday night. The initial page said the size of the leak was 400 gallons in size.
STEVENS POINT, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Crash shuts down highway at Gordon Road intersection

For the second time this month and the third since mid-April, Door County emergency personnel were forced to shut down State Highway 42/57 due to a major accident involving two vehicles at the Gordon Road intersection. The road was closed to most motorists between Egg Harbor Road and Forest Road...
generalaviationnews.com

2022 AirVenture Oshkosh Notice released

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — There are several FAA-approved changes in the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022 Notice — the new name for the Oshkosh NOTAM. The Notice features arrival and departure procedures for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s 69th fly-in convention on July 25-31 at Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) in Oshkosh.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Army Reserve Soldiers heading to Middle East say goodbye to family and friends in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - As we get ready to remember those who gave their lives for this country on Memorial Day, army reserve soldiers are getting ready to deploy overseas. “Joining the army was one of the things I’ve had the most honor of doing, one of my most proud things I’m doing,” ammunition specialist with the Army Reserve 395th Ordnance Company, Brian Garcia, shared. “I’m the first one in my family to do it. Now I have two siblings in the Airforce and I’m excited for them too, and this will be my first deployment.”
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy