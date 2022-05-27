ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day weekend events planned across Southern New England

By Melanie DaSilva
 4 days ago

(WPRI) — While Memorial Day weekend is known for beach openings and backyard barbecues, the holiday is really time to honor those who lost their lives defending our freedom.

Here are some events that are going to be held across Southern New England to honor our fallen servicemembers:

SUNDAY:

Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial opened to the public at Fort Adams State Park. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

(List continues below the video.)

10:30 a.m. — New Bedford American Legion Post 1 will conduct an exercise at 10:30 a.m. at the Veterans’ plot in Pine Grove Cemetery, 1100 Ashley Blvd.

12 p.m. — Rumford Pet Express in East Providence is holding a Memorial Day Cookout and Adoption Event. There will be giveaways, a food truck and many adoptable dogs and even puppies!

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY):

9 a.m. — North Kingstown is holding a wreath-laying ceremony at the Civil War Memorial at the town hall located at 80 Boston Neck Road. A parade will then kick off at 10 a.m.

10 a.m. — East Greenwich parade will start at the Academy Field, continue to the World War II Memorial on the corner of Cliff Street for a brief wreath-laying, then proceed to Town Hall for closing ceremonies. In the event of inclement weather, a ceremony will be held inside the Swift Community Center at 121 Peirce Street.

10 a.m. — South Kingstown is holding a parade through town featuring active and retired military men and women, Town leaders, community organizations, South Kingstown and Narragansett school marching bands and public safety agencies. A brief-memorial ceremony will start at 11 a.m. at Saugatucket Park.

10 a.m. — Attleboro is having a parade to honor the holiday hosted by Attleboro’s Veterans Services.

10:30 a.m. — Scituate Post 19 will host its Memorial Day parade at Institute Lane at Danielson Pike. All veterans and active-duty military personnel are invited to join. A ceremony will follow at the Congregational Church.

11:30 a.m. — New Bedford’s Memorial Day Parade will form at the intersection of Hathaway Blvd. and Parker Street and end in Clasky Common Park. There will be a Memorial Day service held at the end of the parade which will include the reading of the Gettysburg Address, Logan’s Orders, and roll call of New Bedford’s Veterans who have passed away.

12 p.m. — In Fall River, a traditional military observance will be held at Battleship Cove, honoring the fallen and Gold Star Families. The ceremony is open to the public at no charge.

1 p.m. — North Providence will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade and Celebration that will kick off at North Providence High School and conclude with a wreath-laying ceremony at Governor Notte Park’s Amphitheatre.

This story will be updated with more events.

