Starkville, MS

SEC Network airing Mississippi State baseball national championship documentary in June

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago

STARKVILLE – The SEC Network is giving Mississippi State baseball fans a way to cope after a losing season .

The network is airing an hour-long documentary at 6 p.m. on June 14 highlighting the 2021 national championship run.

The film, titled "Banner Year: The Story of Mississippi State’s First National Title," features interviews with some of the most recognizable faces in school history while delving into the moments that made the title special.

It started ahead of Game 3 between Mississippi State and Vanderbilt in last season’s championship series. Feature producer Damien Esparza sent a crew to Starkville knowing if State pulled out the win, he’d want footage of the reaction 800 miles from Omaha, Nebraska.

“I did want to see Mississippi State pull it out just because it was such a unique story to be able to tell,” Esparza said.

From there, a culmination of months to portray MSU's victory began. Esparza and his staff interviewed Mississippi State notables – ranging from baseball legends such as Ron Polk, Tanner Allen and Will Bednar to the likes of quarterback Dak Prescott and women’s basketball guard Victoria Vivians.

The goal to Esparza was simple, and he hopes Mississippi State fans walk away from the documentary with it in mind. He wanted to portray the agony so many Bulldogs fans have felt before reaching pure joy.

From Arike Ogunbowale’s buzzer-beater to beat MSU women’s basketball in the 2018 national championship game to the 11 empty College World Series appearances, Esparza felt Mississippi State was too good to have no titles.

“It seemed for years like they were snake-bitten,” Esparza said.

When the skid ended, he knew the exuberance would be unlike most other circumstances. It being a baseball title added to the thrill.

LANDON SIMS: What's ahead for the Mississippi State baseball ace

HUNTER HINES: How the MSU baseball freshman made an immediate impact

The SECN crew was at Mississippi State’s championship celebration July 2 where they saw fans line the streets of Starkville and push Dudy Noble Field beyond its capacity.

“That put into perspective what baseball meant to the city of Starkville,” Esparza said. “From there, everybody that I reached out to wanting to talk to for this documentary was so proud and so eager to talk about it because of what the game of baseball means to that city.”

It’s a jubilation, one which has spanned a year, Esparza knew would come from a fan base in a conference where he believes it does mean more. Before a new champion is crowned, Esparza hopes to help Mississippi State fans relive that thrill once more.

“Baseball is the pride of that city,” Esparza said. “I’m so happy the fans finally got to see a national championship."

Here's a full list of documentary interviewees

Chris Lemonis, Mississippi State baseball coach

Tanner Allen, former Mississippi State outfielder

Will Bednar, former Mississippi State pitcher

Rowdey Jordan, former Mississippi State outfielder

Kamren James, Mississippi State third baseman

Landon Sims, Mississippi State pitcher

Logan Tanner, Mississippi State catcher

Luke Hancock, Mississippi State first baseman

Preston Johnson, Mississippi State pitcher

Tanner Leggett, Mississippi State shortstop

Ron Polk, former Mississippi State baseball coach

John Cohen, Mississippi State athletic director and former baseball coach

Jim Ellis, Mississippi State baseball broadcaster

Dak Prescott, former Mississippi State quarterback

Victoria Vivians, former Mississippi State women's basketball guard

Everett Kennard, Mississippi State bus driver

David Murray, GenesPage.com

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: SEC Network airing Mississippi State baseball national championship documentary in June

