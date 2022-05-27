ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mia Davidson: Three things to know about Mississippi State softball catcher, SEC home run leader

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State softball is hosting a super regional , and Mia Davidson is a big reason why.

The fifth-year catcher has been a cornerstone in the program as it finally gets over the hump of winning a regional title. But the Bulldogs don’t want the run to end in Starkville.

If Mississippi State is going to advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, Davidson will have something to do with it.

Here’s what you need to know about her before Mississippi State plays Arizona.

Mia Davidson is SEC career home run leader

Davidson’s 22 home runs rank eighth in the nation, but none was more memorable than her two-run shot Feb. 18 against Central Arkansas.

The blast was relatively inconsequential, giving Mississippi State an 8-2 lead in a game it won by run-rule. But for Davidson, it was a home run that gave her the crown.

HOW TO WATCH: Mississippi State vs. Arizona softball on TV, live stream in Super Regionals

RISE OF THE BULLDOGS: How Mississippi State softball went from underdogs to first-time NCAA super regional hosts

WHO'S GOING TO WIN? Who's going to the WCWS? Experts pick NCAA Softball Tournament super regional winners

The home run was No. 72 in her career – giving Davidson the all-time SEC record previously held by Florida’s Lauren Haeger. It was the third home run of the season for Davidson, which means her career mark sits at 91 now — fifth in NCAA history.

One of those came in a regional final loss at Arizona in 2018.

Finding her groove

Davidson didn’t put up her usual numbers in Mississippi State’s regional run. She went 2-for-13, with her lone home run coming in Sunday’s first win against No. 2 Florida State.

Her batting average has dipped 36 points since May 7, but it still sits at .371.

Keeping her cold is a challenge. Davidson’s longest stretch of games this season without a hit is three, which came in MSU’s sweep of Ole Miss.

Mississippi State, after being shut out in its opener against South Florida, scored 5.25 runs per game in its four wins facing elimination. With a 3.98 team ERA, Davidson heating up in the two-spot could be lethal to the Wildcats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48AfgE_0fsDFcPq00

Back home again

Davidson is part of a senior class that gets an added run of home games expected to be sold out. Thirteen of her home runs have come at Nusz Park this season as well as 51 in her career.

Davidson – a native of Hillsborough, North Carolina – has made Starkville home but didn’t expect to play in front of a home crowd when postseason play began.

She went through the Senior Day ceremonies in a May 8 win against LSU but left with the likelihood of MSU not hosting a regional. Mississippi State didn’t, but 3-seed Arizona upset Missouri in its regional to give the 2-seeded Bulldogs a chance to return home.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mia Davidson: Three things to know about Mississippi State softball catcher, SEC home run leader

