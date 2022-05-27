Annie Willis: Three things to know about the Mississippi State softball pitcher

STARKVILLE – Annie Willis’ arms starting swirling like a windmill. The Mississippi State pitcher had never been in this moment, so it’s likely she wasn’t sure how to celebrate it.

But as she delivered the final pitch of Mississippi State’s regional win that resulted in a soft line drive to third base, the celebration ensued. The Bulldogs, for the first time , were set to host a super regional thanks to her performance on the mound.

Here are three things to know about Willis before MSU takes on Arizona.

Best for last

Willis had tough outings for the Bulldogs this season, but she has maintained a 2.44 ERA in 126⅓ innings pitched with 136 strikeouts and a 9-8 record. She allowed seven runs in four innings May 6 against LSU. In an SEC Tournament loss against Tennessee, she allowed just one run but gave up six walks in 4⅔ innings.

When regional play started, Willis brought her best. She pitched 16 innings in three games and allowed one run.

She didn’t start either of the Sunday games against Florida State. Aspen Wesley threw a shutout in the opener, so coach Samantha Ricketts stayed with her in the second game.

Wesley struggled, allowing two runs before recording an out. Kenley Hawk allowed a run in two innings of relief before Willis stepped in.

She threw five scoreless innings while working around six hits and two walks.

Transfer from Troy

Willis joined Mississippi State in 2020 after two seasons at Troy. She was the 2018 Sun Belt freshman of the year and a first team All-Sun Belt selection after posting a 2.57 ERA and 17-9 record.

She went 9-10 her sophomore season and threw six complete games.

Willis quickly fit at Mississippi State before the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. She made seven starts and five relief appearances for the Bulldogs, allowing six runs toward an 0.80 ERA.

Pro baller

Minutes before State’s regional loss Friday against South Florida, Willis was drafted by the Smash It Sports Vipers with the seventh pick in the inaugural Women's Professional Fastpitch Draft.

She became the 13th draft pick in program history and the second this month behind catcher Mia Davidson (Athletes Unlimited College Draft).

"It's always something you dream of as a little girl, growing up, just because it's so rare of an opportunity in the women's sports world," Willis said in a release. "It was never something I really ever thought could happen, and then I transferred here.”

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Annie Willis: Three things to know about the Mississippi State softball pitcher