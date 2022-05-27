ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Samantha Ricketts: Three things to know about the Mississippi State softball coach

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago

STARKVILLE – A roar came from the crowd outside Nusz Park on Monday as Samantha Ricketts exited the bus.

Fans gathered in anticipation of Mississippi State’s return after winning its first regional title Sunday. And as the coach stepped off bus and onto the maroon carpet leading into the ballpark, the ring of cowbells echoed along with the cheers of the crowds.

Ricketts has accomplished what she set out to do, and the fans know it. Mississippi State (37-25) is hosting postseason play this weekend as Arizona (36-20) comes to Starkville for super regionals.

Here’s what you need to know about Ricketts.

Samantha Rickets starred for Oklahoma softball

Oklahoma has one of the NCAA’s most storied softball programs. Ricketts knows what it takes to reach that level because she was part of it.

She spent four years there and graduated as the program’s leader in career home runs (48) and RBIs (239). She ranked third in extra-base hits (97), total bases (444), slugging percentage (.645) and on-base percentage (.461).

She was an All-Big 12 selection four times and a two-time All-American.

Mississippi State softball has been on the verge

Ricketts has had Mississippi State so close for so long. The Bulldogs had never been to a regional before 2000 but have made 17 since – including two straight under Ricketts.

Mississippi State made a regional in each of Vann Steudeman’s final three seasons at the helm before Ricketts was promoted from assistant head coach. She immediately took MSU to new heights, leading the team to a 25-3 record before the 2020 season was shut down because of COVID-19.

State went 35-25 last season with a loss in Oklahoma State’s regional. Ricketts set the expectations to host postseason play entering this year.

Mississippi State schedule pays off

Ricketts expected Mississippi State to be in the postseason facing teams such as No. 2 Florida State and Arizona. So, she made sure her nonconference schedule reflected that.

Mississippi State faced No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 UCLA in its opening weekend, losing to each in five innings by a combined 17 runs.

But it helped MSU prepare for a brutal SEC schedule, highlighted by wins against No. 12 Florida, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 20 Missouri, No. 17 Auburn, No. 15 Kentucky and No. 22 LSU.

Mississippi State had the No. 7 strength of schedule, according to D1Softball.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Samantha Ricketts: Three things to know about the Mississippi State softball coach

