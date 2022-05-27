ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Railroads, union clash over use of track inspection technology

By Joanna Marsh
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. freight railroads want to know why the Federal Railroad Administration appears to be halting the use of safety technology that has been successfully piloted among six Class I railroads. But union members argue that the technology doesn’t cover all the elements of a track inspection. The technology...

Mel Sandoval
3d ago

it's fine to have high technology to inspect track as the unions stated the work territory will expand with no one to call to repair what the human track inspector has found as defects. the short handed crews will be too busy repairing the defect found by the automated technology. that part of the rail system has also been cut to the bare minimum.

3
