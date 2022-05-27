POLICE REPORTS: RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

Indiana Borough Police have released more details concerning a safety check performed this morning at Indiana Junior High School. Police were notified this morning of a Safe to Say report indicating a possible threat of a weapon being brought to school today, and in support of a reactive safety check by district officials, helped with the safety check. The district previously reported to Junior High parents that the report was received between 6:30 and 7:00 this morning. During the investigation, police found that a Junior High Student was seen in possession of a firearm on May 29th, and a Snapchat conversation surrounding the gun took place at a different time.
