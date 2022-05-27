POLICE REPORTS: RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY

State police are looking to the public to help them identify two suspects who knocked over a bank ATM last Friday. Police say that at 12:06 AM on May 27th, two unknown suspects went to First Summit Bank on Oakland Avenue and while one acted as the lookout, the other used a crowbar to try to open the drive-up ATM. The attempt was unsuccessful, but it did disable the machine. No money was reported missing. An estimate of the damage is pending.

INDIANA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO